Samsung to offer up to 30% discount on smartphones, tablets, wearables and TVs to corporate employees: Details

Samsung has announced its new Corporate+ program under which it will offer up to 30% discount on smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and more to corporate employees ahead of the festive season.

Formerly known as the ‘Employee Purchase Program’, Corporate+ is a promotional scheme whereby corporate employees can get big discounts on purchases of select Samsung devices.

Here’s all you need to know about the Samsung Corporate+ program:

How to get deals under the Samsung Corporate+ program?

Corporate clients can use their email ID to access the promotions and discounts on the official Samsung website and Samsung Shop app, Samsung says.

They can check in at the official Samsung website using their official email (work email), after which they will receive an OTP in their inbox. They will then be taken to the categories page, where they may choose their preferred Samsung products, after the OTP verification. Samsung devices can also be pre-ordered at this point. Buyers will have the option to include a GST invoice, too.

Samsung Corporate+ Program: Top deals

Samsung says smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and laptops will be offered to customers with a discount of up to 30 per cent under the program.

The products included under this offer include: Samsung Galaxy Z Series, Samsung Galaxy S Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S Series, Watch5, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Notebook, Samsung Neo QLED 8K UHD TV, as well as refrigerators and washing machines.

Each customer is entitled to 5 units per person per month from any model offered, with the exception of air conditioners, which have an 8-unit monthly cap.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?