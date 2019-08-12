Samsung announces Monsoon Bonanza offer, offers QLED TV as mega prize

Samsung will also put other smartphone series, including Galaxy S and Galaxy M, on offer under the sale.

Samsung India has announced ‘Monsoon Bonanza’, which will be available for customers only in Karnataka. Customers will get a chance to win exciting prices during this period. It is important to note that the offers will be available only in Exclusive Samsung brand shops or in General Trade Outlets. The offer will be valid from August 10 to September 10, 2019. The customers in Karnataka have a chance to win the mega prize which is the Samsung 108 cm QLED TV.

During the Monsoon Bonanza, Samsung will give customers a chance to win exciting gifts as well. Customers will get the option to choose from a wide portfolio of Samsung products ranging from Samsung Galaxy A series to Level U headsets. Samsung will also put other smartphone series, including Galaxy S and Galaxy M, on offer under the sale.

The Monsoon Bonanza will see 10 winners announced daily and one blockbuster winner who will get the mega prize. Samsung will also announce winners on a weekly basis which should keep the customers excited. A lucky draw will be conducted to announce the winners. The winners of the bumper draw will be declared at the end of the month by the company.

It is important to note that the offer is valid only on products which are priced upwards of Rs 5,000 and will not be valid on any new products being launched by Samsung.

Earlier in the month, Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available for Rs 79,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available for Rs 69,999. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black colours. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10 is available in Aura Red, Aura Glow, and Aura Black colours.