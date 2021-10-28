Redmi Note 11 series launched with MediaTek chips, up to 120W fast charging and more: Everything to know

The series spawns three models.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The series spawns three models—Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The Pro and Pro Plus Redmi Note 11 are virtually the same phones with differences in battery capacity and charging speed. The Redmi Note 11, expectedly, is the most affordable in the line-up.

The Redmi Note 11 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will come in three more configurations—6GB/128GB for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,200), 8GB/128GB for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500), and 8GB/256GB for CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,900).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will come in two more configurations—8GB/128GB for CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) and 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will come in two more configurations—8GB/128GB for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,600) and 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,900).

Redmi Note 11 series specs and features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus come with a 6.67-inch 1080p Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, both phones come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Software is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

While the Pro Plus Redmi Note 11 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, the Pro Redmi Note 11 has a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Both phones come with an X-axis linear motor, NFC, WiFi-6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers tuned by JBL. For photography, both Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with a quad camera setup on the rear with an 108MP main camera. On the front, they have a 16MP camera.

The Redmi Note 11 meanwhile has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Rounding off the package are 50MP+8MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 series will go on sale in China from November 1. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.