Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G were launched in India today, March 9. These Redmi Note 11 “Pro” series phones are naturally a step-up from the seemingly more vanilla Redmi Note 11 trio that includes the standard Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 20,999 at least. Xiaomi has also launched the GPS equipped Redmi Watch 2 Lite with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring plus 100-workout modes support alongside for Rs 4,999.

As the naming suggests, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G phone while the Pro+ model gets 5G support. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, the Redmi Note 11 Pro gets a watered-down MediaTek Helio G96—also seen inside the Redmi Note 11S. Additionally, the Note 11 Pro comes with four cameras on the back while the Pro+ model makes do with three, though both feature a 108MP main sensor. Rest of the specifications are more or less similar.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India prices, availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in mirage blue. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 20,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 22,999. It will also come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 24,999. HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for Rs 1,000 discount on the Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours— mirage blue, stealth black, and phantom white.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come in 8GB/128GB configuration for Rs 19,999. These are introductory prices, Xiaomi says.

The Note 11 Pro also comes in three colours— star blue, stealth black, and phantom white.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available from March 15 (12pm), the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available from March 23 (12pm). Both phones will be sold across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Xiaomi retail partner stores.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be available starting March 15 across Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, Reliance Digital and Xiaomi retail partner stores.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G specs, features

Both phones have a 120hz AMOLED display. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panels here can top 1200nits and support 360Hz touch sampling. Rounding off the package is a hole punch cutout at the centre.

The Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip while the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a Helio G96. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is expandable. Both phones have liquid cooling and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Both phones have a 108MP main camera. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

For photography, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 108MP quad camera setup with ultrawide-angle, depth, and macro sensors, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has the same setup minus the portrait sensor.

Both phones also get dual speakers, headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro run Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, though it is still based on Android 11.

