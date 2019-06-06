OnePlus 7 Pro review: This Android is a super-slick device, beautiful balance of power and design

Consumer interest levels around OnePlus devices have seen a surge in recent months. This Chinese handset maker has managed to carve out a niche for itself by incorporating high-end features, normally found in high-end flagship devices, into its lineup that is uniquely priced in the market, that is, distinctly higher than the mid-range phones and a notch less than the devices from Samsung and Apple. OnePlus calls it the premium smartphone segment. Its latest flagship device, OnePlus 7 Pro, is loaded with the most powerful technology found till date across the OnePlus family. In the latest blitzkrieg, OnePlus has brought out its flagship 7 Pro in three colour variants\u2014Mirror Gray (6+128 GB, 8+256 GB), Nebula Blue (8+256 GB, 12+256GB) and Almond (8+256 GB), at prices ranging from Rs 48,999 to Rs 57,999 for Nebula Blue which is our trial unit. There\u2019s also the lower priced OnePlus 7 (Mirror Gray and Red) in the price band of Rs 32,999-Rs 37,999 in 6\/8GB RAM and 128\/256GB combo. I have been using the device for over a week now; it has a comfortable grip, rear cover has a smooth curvature, everything enveloped in a sturdy Gorilla Glass 5. One thing is for sure, with its good design and great performance this phone will grow on you as you go about discovering this carefully crafted device. Also read:\u00a0Sony launches its 2.1-channel soundbar in India to maximise World Cup entertainment Specs-wise, the OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The 7nm chipset features an octa-core Kryo CPU processor, with each core upto 2.84 GHz. This means the device is 45% faster and consumes 20% less power than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The device\u2019s 12GB RAM ensures it is more than capable of processing multiple open apps all at once without slowing down in performance. Switched on, the OnePlus 7 Pro\u2019s 6.67-inch full AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate will astound you with its crisp and lively visuals. I have been catching up with a lot of Prime Video movies, especially the Hollywood blockbusters shot in the open and the device offers a great viewing experience with super crisp details and incredible viewing angles. Its stereo dual-speaker system is a huge draw here; the audio experience is simply superb. A key feature here is the Night Mode 2.0, this filters out short-wave blue rays that affect your vision, allowing you to use the OnePlus flagship even more comfortably. It has also managed to lower the lowest brightness setting down further to just 0.27 nits, providing better comfort for your eyes and protecting them even in complete darkness. OnePlus 7 Pro has also managed to have a true full display by deploying a smart pop-up camera module. With an f 16MP front facing camera, the phone allows for crisper selfies and video calls. The best part: in case of an accidental fall, the device will automatically retract the camera module in a fraction of a second. The main camera is a powerful triple-lens setup, covering a wide range of focal lengths from 17mm to 78mm. Needless to say, photo capturing is a wow experience here. The main lens features Sony\u2019s IMX586, a 48MP triple camera with Ultra Wide Angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Complemented with OIS and EIS, the device is able to shoot great photos in vivid details. The 78mm telephoto lens gets you close to the action without losing image clarity, bringing distant objects three times closer. Another interesting feature is the Screen Recorder. With this, you can simultaneously capture the video and audio on your phone, plus also record external through the microphone. All in all, OnePlus 7 Pro is the brand\u2019s most sophisticated handset to date, with its good design and great performance. Time for other handset makers to catch up.