NITI Aayog launches DigiBoxx, India’s answer to Dropbox and Google Drive

India now has its own cloud storage platform, DigiBoxx. A potential alternative to Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, the indigenous cloud service is seen as a step that furthers the initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ The homegrown data storage and management platform has been launched by NITI Aayog and it will provide affordable services to both regular users as well as businesses. Without revealing any technical details, the company said that all the data will be encrypted and stored in servers in India.

The cloud storage platform is available on Android and iOS and can be accessed on computers through the web. The most interesting feature of the service DigiBoxx is that it allows users to share files even when they don’t have a DigiBoxx account. The feature has been named InstaShare and allows users to share up to 2GB of content for free. All you need to have is your mobile number or email-ID. Once you upload your file, a link will be generated that can be used by the recipient to download the content. The data remains available on the link for 45 days post which it will be deleted and the link becomes invalid, the company said.

Users can search for their content using tags and can even edit it in real-time. DigiBoxx supports several popular file formats and gives users a filter option that will allow them to better organise their personal files.

In terms of the cost, DigiBoxx is very affordable and a user can opt for a plan for as low as Rs 30 per month. It will give a facility of 5TB storage space with a size limit of 10GB. Those who want to use it for free can get 20GB of storage space by simply creating an account on DigiBoxx. For business, the company is offering 50TB storage at Rs 999. Up to 500 users can have access to the files under this plan.