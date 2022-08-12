Motorola Razr 2022 takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with faster 144Hz folding display, bigger 2.7-inch cover screen

Motorola has launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 challenger, the Motorola Razr 2022, in China. The new Razr is bringing some big upgrades this year including a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 50MP dual rear cameras packed inside a revamped chassis that’s seemingly more durable and compact than the previous model though there’s still no ingress protection or wireless charging, features that Samsung is offering with the Flip 4.

MOTOROLA RAZR 2022 SPECS, FEATURES

Motorola is giving the clamshell Razr a big makeover this year with a bigger, more durable inner screen, more useful cover display, and top-tier hardware including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and dual rear cameras.

A major design change is that the Razr 2022 doesn’t have any prominent chin, that was signature of previous models, for a more edge-to-edge display. This display comes with a new 6-layer protective structure to seemingly enhance durability. As has been the case with the previous models, the hinge in the Razr 2022 is also teardrop-shaped leaving no gaps so it folds completely flat with the rest of the body.

The body of the Razr 2022 is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Speaking of core specs, the Razr 2022 has a 6.7-inch POLED folding display with a 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There is support for HDR10+ playback. The notch seen in the previous model has been removed for a new hole punch cutout housing a 32MP camera.

The 2.7-inch cover display is being claimed to be on par with the inner folding screen in terms of use and feature set. The Razr’s cover display already had an advantage of more space compared to Samsung’s Flip phones and the Razr 2022 is also giving the Flip 4 some serious run for its money in this regard.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the Razr 2022. Running the show is Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 software which is based on Android 12.

There’s a new 50MP main sensor on the back of the Razr 2022 in addition to a 13MP ultrawide.

Rounding off the package are a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The body of the Razr 2022 is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

MOTOROLA RAZR 2022 PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Razr 2022 starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations for CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 76,900) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs 86,350), respectively.

The new Razr is launching first in China and going by history, it should arrive in global markets like India soon enough.