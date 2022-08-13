Motorola launches X30 Pro, world’s first smartphone with 200MP camera: Check full details

Motorola has launched a new phone called the Motorola X30 Pro in China. This is a flagship phone with top-shelf hardware including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and blazing fast 125W fast charging support but its biggest headlining feature is its main camera. Motorola X30 Pro is the world’s first commercial smartphone to ship with a whopping 200MP camera.

MOTOROLA X30 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

The Moto X30 Pro uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor that can bin its pixels 16-to-1 to produce 12.5MP resolution photos, though you’re also free to shoot natively at 200MP, or even at 50MP. The 1/1.22-inch sensor sits behind an optically stabilised lens with an f/1.95 aperture. The X30 Pro’s main cam can shoot 8K video at 30fps.

Joining the 200MP main sensor is another 50MP sensor behind an ultrawide lens and 12MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. On the front, the X30 Pro has a 60MP selfie shooter.

Rest of the specs are as impressive. You get a 6.67-inch 10-bit 1080p IPS LCD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1250nits of peak brightness and HDR10 Plus playback support. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the X30 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Software is Android 12 based MyUI 4.0. Powering the phone is a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

MOTOROLA X30 PRO PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Moto X30 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,350) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are two more configurations to pick from— 12GB/256GB for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,250) and 12GB/512GB for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 50,800). The phone is a currently a China-only affair. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.