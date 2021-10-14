Mobile app AgriReach for quality checking of farm items

Approximately, 82% of the foodgrains produced in the country are traded within or outside mandis while remaining are used by farmers for their own consumption, seeds and feed purposes.

Warehousing management firm SLCM has launched a mobile app, named AgriReach, that seeks to provide technological solution of quality checking of farm commodities in mandis and warehouses. Though the app is not an alternative to the system of testing done through accredited labs, it is seen as an improvement from current system in which traders or their representatives decide quality of produce on physical inspection of crops.

“We have started with wheat crop first and will add paddy/rice, maize, chana, moong, tur, soyabean and guar to the app in a phased manner,” SLCM’s CEO Sandeep Sabharwal said in an interaction with media after the launch. The app will also be available in other Indian languages apart from English and Hindi, Sabharwal said, adding that the company plans to offer it in even international languages to make it a global platform of its kind.

SLCM had already applied for patent of the AgriReach app in 2018. The company claims the accuracy level, currently at 70-80%, will improve to 95% by March as it has been working on it after widening its sample collection. “Already 2.5 lakh photographs of wheat of different varieties at different locations in different time have been compiled,” the CEO said.

Citing that samples collection is key to the accuracy of the results through the app, he said the company has future plan to avoid human interface by making photography/videography automatic and continuous when crops are unloaded in mandis and warehouses.

“The test results are agnostic of the total sample weight as they are assessed based on its image. Once photograph is submitted, the user will receive the quality report with the photographic evidence evaluated on specifics like damaged, shrunken, shrivelled or immature grains, foreign matter and a host of other physical parameters like height, length, grid, colour and pattern of the commodity,” said Rakesh Kumar Rana, SLCM’s chief business officer (digital initiatives).

The results are automatically compared with pre-fed data in the back-end system, which will regularly update itself using a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with Python programming language, on a real-time basis, Rana said.

The company will not charge any fee from farmers when they sell it in mandis or elsewhere if they use the app. However, bulk users like processors and traders will have to pay certain fees.

Approximately, 82% of the foodgrains produced in the country are traded within or outside mandis while remaining are used by farmers for their own consumption, seeds and feed purposes.