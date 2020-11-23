Microsoft Teams now rolling support for 24-hour “free” video calls

The decision assumes significance as customers including employees, students, and students rely on the video callings services due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

American software and cloud computing company Microsoft in a major decision has decided to provide round the clock services and support to its Microsoft Teams users needing assistance in using the video and voice calling services. The announcement was made by the company in a blog post and said that the company reached on the decision in order to help its customers stay connected in the upcoming months. It also said that the customers will be able to meet for 24 hours with upto 300 participants. The decision assumes significance as customers including employees, students, and students rely on the video callings services due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

In another decision that will be to the liking of regular users of Teams, the company will now allow customers to add their personal account in the Teams desktop or web application in order to sync all their chats to their computer. The company’s platform can also be accessed by users who do not have the application installed on their devices. The connection between the existing users of Teams and contacts who do not have the app installed on their devices will be established with the help of a link that can be accessed from any of the internet browsers.

The company also informed that the new features have been rolled out in preview mode in the Teams mobile application and will be made available for all the users in the coming weeks. In a recent decision, the company had also allowed its Team users to integrate other applications as well while using the video-conferencing application to make their experience more productive. The application’s own application store Teams app store which already provides the option to access about 700 varied applications, will be added with another 20 new applications including Asana, HireVue, Monday.com, and Teamflect.