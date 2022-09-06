Massive TikTok breach could have leaked private data of over 2 billion users

Cyber-security researchers on Monday came across a possible data breach in the Chinese-short video app, TikTok that could have leaked private data of over 2 billion users.

Various cyber security analysts have tweeted stating that it was “a breach of an insecure server that allowed access to TikTok’s storage, to which they believe contained the users personal information”.

BeeHive CyberSecurity which is powerful cyber weapon of the CIA characterised by advanced design and operations tweeted saying, ” This is your forewarning. #TikTok has reportedly suffered a #data #breach, and true there may be fallout from it in the coming days. We recommend you change your TikTok #password and enable Two-Factor Authenticatios, if you have not done so already”.

It further added in its statement that they had reviewed a sample of the extended data. They had also sent out an email to their subscribers as well as private clients warning about communications.

BlueHornet|AgaisntTheWest was involved in posting all the details on breached forums, ” Who would have thought that TikTok used to store all their internal backend source code on a Alibaba Cloud instance using a trashy password. They even mentioned that this made it very easy to download all the data.

Even Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team found out a susceptibility in the TikTok app for Android which could have potentially allowed the hackers to take over confidential information and short-form videos of millions of users as soon as they clicked on a malicious link which in turn compromised several users accounts with just a single click.

To end with, the vulnerability which would have caused several issues and could have caused a drastic harm to its users have now been resolved by the Chinese company.

Last week the company issued a statement with relevance to the attack,” the attackers could have taken a hold of the users by hijacking without anyone’s awareness just by a simple click”.

