Jio launches JioPOS app for users to earn commission by recharging numbers for others

While the app is available in Lite version on Google Play Store at the moment, currently, there is no iOS version of the app.

JioPOS: Reliance Jio has launched an app called JioPOS Lite, which allows community recharge. The app, which is available on Google Play Store, allows any individual to become a partner of Jio and recharge prepaid phones of other Jio users as a medium to earn money. In order to keep the process of registration simple, especially during coronavirus lockdown, the users do not need to submit any hardcopy of their documents, nor will any physical verification process be conducted, the app’s description on Play Store said.

After partnering with Jio on JioPOS, a user can recharge the prepaid connections of other users and earn a commission in return. While the facility to recharge other connections is available on MyJio app, it doesn’t give one a commission. The JioPOS app, on the other hand, offers a commission of 4.16% to Jio’s Recharge Partners. The app also allows the user to check their earnings and their transactions in the last 20 days.

Process of becoming Jio Recharge Partner

Upon downloading the JioPOS app, the user will have to register and become a Jio Partner. To register, the user must have a Jio connection. Once the registration is completed, the app will ask you to load some amount in your wallet in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. After every Rs 100 is spent via the app, the user gets a commission of Rs 4.166.

The app was first spotted by a user of DreamDTH forums who goes by the name of DJ Roy.

While the app is available in Lite version on Google Play Store at the moment, currently, there is no iOS version of the app.