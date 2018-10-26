Jio bans popular adult websites like Pornhub, Xvideos after DoT order

The ministry asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites in an order. (Source: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio appears to have banned hundreds of popular adult websites in India including Xvideos and Pornhub after a recent order by the Department of Telecommunications. While the telecom operator has not issued an official statement on the development so far, many Jio users pointed out on Reddit that several porn websites are no longer available on Jio network. “I’ve been trying to load a few of the porn sites but none of them seem to load on the Jio network. Is it just me or are you people facing the same issues,” one Reddit user wrote.

Earlier this week, the government had asked the internet service providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court. According to news agency PTI, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked to block 857 websites but the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) found that 30 of these portals didn’t host any pornographic content. The order was issued by the High Court on September 27, 2018 and was received by the ministry on October 8.

The ministry asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites in an order. “… all the Internet service licensees are instructed to take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from MeitY and for the compliance of the Hon’ble High Court order,” the Department of Telecom said in an order issued to Internet service providers.

MeitY also informed the DoT that the High Court order contained an old notice of DoT dated July 31, 2015. The DoT had changed its order on August 4, 2015, to ISPs informing them that they are free not to disable any of the 857 web links which do not have child pornographic content.

Since the ministry had asked all the telecom operators to ban these websites, more telcos might follow Jio’s footsteps in the coming days.