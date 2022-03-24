iQOO Z6 5G: This ‘fastest 5G smartphone in its segment’ ticks all the right boxes

With a neat design, smooth performance and good battery stamina, iQOO Z6 5G is a worthy mid-range phone

Gen Z and millennial consumers have grown up in the digital world. They are, by far, one of the most active groups in the mobile sphere. Ever wondered about what they look for in a smartphone? It’s the design/colour and multimedia capabilities such as internet browsing, music, video etc. The camera is equally important, especially the quality of the rear camera and that of photos and video taken in low light. Gaming, too, has to be top-notch. Let’s not forget, it is this group of customers who utilise the full functionality of their phones as their preferred device for most activities over tablet, laptop or a desktop.

No wonder, many mobile brands are revamping their strategies to target these younger consumers. Take, for instance, iQOO. It has brought out a new device—Z6 5G—designed to appeal to this audience. The company claims its new offering is the fastest 5G smartphone in the ~15K segment, a lucrative market that has plenty of brands vying for market share, notably Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Tecno among others. Will the Z6 5G click with the consumers?

The all-new iQOO Z6 5G comes in two colours—Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue, priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant (our trial unit). Packed with an ultra-sleek form factor, the phone comes with 2.5D flat frame design along with AG finish. It weighs 186g and is 8.25mm thin, providing a sleek and premium finish to the smartphone. There’s a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ display that displays 120 frames per second, a 100% increase in the number of frames for smoother graphics. The higher the frame rate, the shorter the screen lag time and the smoother the animations, making operating experience with high speed movement free of trailing or motion blur and producing more detailed, clear and impactful visual images.

Inside, the device is power-packed with the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform that allows faster and smoother phone performance. For hardcore gamers, the phone’s 240Hz touch sampling rate is a boon; this helps in faster screen response time letting the gaming moves become quicker, smoother, and more accurate. The phone is also equipped with a unique 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System.

Apart from this, iQOO Z6 also comes with the Ultra Game Mode that intelligently adapts the gaming experience according to the user’s preference. This lets the users switch between the three given modes—Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode, helping them customise the preferences in the form of data including CPU, GPU, memory, battery, etc.

On the camera front, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera along with 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. The impressive 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera is designed to capture clear and crisp shots even if the subject is moving, without losing focus.

Bottom line: The iQOO Z6 sets a high bar for phones of this price segment with its attractive design. It is a good mid-range phone with smooth user experience, plenty of power, competent cameras and long battery life.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ display

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Camera: 50MP + 2MP macro + 2MP Bokeh (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W FastCharge technology

Estimated street price:

Rs 13,999 (4GB+128GB),

Rs14,999 (6GB+128GB),

Rs15,999 (8GB+128GB)

You might also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy M32, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, realme 8 5G, Moto G40 Fusion