iPhone 12 helps Apple sell more phones than Samsung for first time since 2016

Apple beats Samsung in smartphone sales for last quarter of 2020

Apple is already cruising on the back of the iPhone 12 series and a new Gartner report adds more credence to the growing popularity of Cupertino’s latest and greatest iPhones. The iPhone 12 series helped Apple beat Samsung and become the world’s top smartphone brand in the last quarter of 2020, the research firm said in a new report. What’s more interesting is that something like this last happened in 2016.

According to the report, Apple shipped almost 80 million iPhones in the last quarter, a number much higher than other brands including erstwhile market leader Samsung.

Apple also witnessed a year-on-year growth of 14.9 per cent, even as Samsung saw a fall in sales by 11.8 per cent. Considering how Apple has a limited number of iPhones in the market compared to Samsung, it seems like iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 worked well for the US-based tech giant.

The launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series triggered a double-digit growth for Apple in the fourth quarter of 2020, the report said.

Samsung continues to be the market leader if full year smartphones sales are considered. Nevertheless, it faced stiff competition from vendors offering budget and mid-range handsets like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. Samsung continued to be number one even after facing a 14.6 per cent year-on-year fall in sales. Apple’s sales increased by 3.3 per cent overall during the period. Apple and Xiaomi were the only two smartphone vendors in the top 5 to witness growth.

Globally, the smartphone market faced a dip in sales by 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2020, overall sales declined by 12.5 per cent, says Gartner report.

The popularity of lower to mid-tier phones, however, saved the day to some extent minimizing the market decline further, Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner said. 5G smartphones and pro-camera upgrades encouraged many users to purchase new smartphones even when they remained cautious about their spending during trying times.