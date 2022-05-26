Infinix Note 12 Turbo: Stylish, solid phone with good processing power

Not many people can afford the latest Apple or Samsung handset, but what they certainly expect from their new smartphone is a stylish design that has enough flaunt value to attract others, a rich and bright display to enjoy long hours of binge watching, smooth performance, strong battery and powerful cameras—but all within their budgets. Infinix seems to have got the pulse of the customer, given the traction some of its devices have seen in recent months.

The fast-growing brand’s Note series has two new members—Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo (our trial unit)—that are appealing, both in terms of design and price, with a good spec sheet and performance. These can be a good choice for the budget-conscious, let us find out more.

Design & display: Weighing just 184.5g, Note 12 Turbo comes with a stylish anti-glare matte finish back panel with a side flat frame. A mix of mirror in the camera panel and a matte finish in the overall back panel is something very unique and premium. The phone comes in three colour alternatives: Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall. The phone comes with a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the handset but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Note 12 Turbo sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness, 108% NTSC ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut to ensure fine colour reproduction on the screen. The device has a Drop notch screen and 92% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. To further enhance the gaming experience, it ensures super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen smooth display with its 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras: Note 12 Turbo features a triple camera set up with 50MP as the primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with some interesting features like Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos with 240fps.

Performance: Note 12 Turbo is powered by an advanced MediaTekHelio G96 processor, ensuring a fast and brisk gaming performance. The DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience, managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating.

Battery: A 5000mAh battery keeps the device operational even after long hours of heavy usage. The battery gives a standby time of more than 65 days. It comes with a 33W charging support and a Type C charger, ensuring that one does not need to frequently recharge the phone.

Key takeaways: Note 12 Turbo is a solidly built device with a heady mix of features and fast and smooth overall running. Very tempting at this price point and easily one of the best Infinix phones.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

* Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

* Operating system: Android 12

* Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

* Camera: 50MP + 2MP Depth Lens + AI lens, 16MP front camera

* Battery: 5000mAh, 33W charging

* Estimated street price: Rs 14,999