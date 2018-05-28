HMD Global teases ‘charged up’ Nokia phone to launch on May 29

Nokia X6 comes with Quick Charge 3.0 that is claimed to offer 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

HMD Global has scheduled an event for May 29 in Moscow, Russia where it is largely expected to launch more than one device. While it is expected that the Finnish company may launch the refresh models of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5, the first teaser posted by HMD Global hints at a ‘charged up’ phone or a range of phones that will come with a larger battery.

In a tweet posted by HMD Global, the company used the hashtag #ChargedUp for the upcoming phone(s), which suggests that the recently-launched Nokia X6 could make its global debut at the Moscow event. The Nokia X6 comes with Quick Charge 3.0 that is claimed to offer 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. The other phones that are widely expected to make the debut at the event are the refreshed models of Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5, which could have bigger batteries as their USP.

The candidacy of Nokia X6 comes after HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas recently started a poll on Twitter asking the users whether the company should bring the Nokia X6 to ‘other markets too’. The Nokia X6 was launched in China earlier this month as HMD Global’s first smartphone with a notched display. Nokia X6 base model comes with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage at a price of 1,299 yuan (roughly Rs 14,000). There are two more variants of the smartphone – 4GB/32GB that costs 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 16,000) and 6GB/64GB that bears a price tag of 1,699 yuan (roughly Rs 18,000).

Interestingly, Sarvikas also replied to a Twitter user who asked him if there will be a 2018 model of the Nokia 5. Sarvikas told him to ‘stay tuned’, which is suggestive of the possibility of the refresh Nokia 5 variant, in addition to the same such models for the other budget Nokia phones – Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 that were unveiled last year. HMD Global was also recently reported to be working on Nokia 3.1 (or Nokia 3 2018) that will feature a dual camera setup in the budget segment.