Google’s Next Billion Users head Caesar Sengupta steps down after 15 years

Google vice-president Caesar Sengupta is leaving the company after 15 years. Sengupta took to Twitter earlier in the day to make the announcement saying he was now going into the “outside world on a new journey” after a wonderful one and a half decades with the company. In a separate LinkedIn post, he wrote that he remained undecided about his next move. Sengupta is likely to start his own entrepreneurial venture in the days to come. His last day at Google will be April 30.

In a statement, a Google Spokesperson said, “After 15 years with Google, Caesar Sengupta has made a personal decision to leave the company and start something entrepreneurial outside of Google. Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey.”

Sengupta was the head of Google’s Next Billion Users, an initiative to bring internet connectivity to emerging markets like India. He also headed the launch of Google Tez (now Google Pay) back in 2015, which is now the second most used UPI app in India after PhonePe.

In his LinkedIn post which shared a slightly redacted version of the email he sent to his colleagues at Google, Sengupta wrote, “I know that my decision may come as a shock to many of you, and I apologize for any pain or disappointment this might cause. But you’ve often heard me say that our time on earth is our most precious resource, and it’s time for me to find a new way to make my impact on it.”