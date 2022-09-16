Google partners with NASA to develop 3D solar system models: Check details

Experiencing the vastness and majesty of solar system is going to be more fun now. Google and NASA have come together to bring more than 60 3D models of planets, moons and NASA spacecraft to Google Search and Google Arts & Culture. The new feature will not only let you view the celestial bodies like Moon or Mars in 3D avatar but also let you project them in your space through Augmented Reality using your phone. You can also view 3D annotations of cells, get an in-depth knowledge about biological concepts such as skeletal systems and other such educational models.

The new 3D models will give you a deeper insight of these celestial bodies and also educate you about the scientific instruments that NASA uses to study them. The 3D avatars can be clicked, rotated and even shows major sites on them like the 3D model of Moon shows Apollo 11 landing site, Tycho crater, Mare Crisium, Southern highlands and more. Similarly, Mars’ 3D model shows sites like Viking 1 Lander site, Odd Crater, Olympus Mons and more.

To use this feature, you need to first type the keyword or the name of the planet they you like to study about. A 3D window will appear on the extreme right-hand side of your google search. Upon clicking 3D, a pop-up box will come up showing all the information.

The new Google Arts & Culture project has stories about diamond rain on Neptune, gas giants and dwarf planets, Saturn’s moons, and NASA missions like the Parker Solar Probe or Landsat. You can also take a tour of Hubble Telescope’s greatest images or see what makes the International Space Station so extraordinary.

Announcing the new feature, Sunder Pichai wrote, “Excited to partner with @NASA to bring 3D models of planets, moons and spacecraft to Google Search (and in AR on mobile too!), along with a new @googlearts project exploring our solar system.”

