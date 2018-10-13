Facebook data breach: How to improve security of your account

Users must create a strong password for login, however, this data breach did not involve a password.

After the recent data breach on one of the world’s largest social media platforms Facebook, privacy concerns have again taken the centre stage among its users. Facebook has admitted that the data of 30 million users was leaked. The social networking site has put up details about the attack in its code between July 2017 and September 2018 impacting the ‘View as feature’. According to Facebook, 30 million users have been affected and not 50 million as was initially apprehended. According to an Indian Express report, the attackers accessed name and contact details of 15 of the 30 million, and everything from gender to relationship status for another 14 million.

However, even if the issue has been resolved, the question of how secure is our account still persists and what are the ways by which one can protect their account from being compromised in this manner. Maintaining the security of the site is a continuous challenge as it can be understood by a blog by Facebook, which reveals that the vulnerability was observed via a traffic spike not when assessing vulnerabilities and testing.

Even as the technology in the field of social media has gained great heights, data safety is at the central stage, thus, it is now advised to be cautious while putting anything confidential on these platforms. Moreover, the breach is an alarm bell where possibilities of data leak through different ways cannot be ruled out. Therefore, it is important to at least secure the account from user’s end.

Here are some of the steps that would help to secure your Facebook account:

1. Secure your account at the micro level with app lock features, or one may log out after a session of use. Remember to log out from the browser after you use your Facebook account. Logging out from the active sessions reset the access tokens, thus doing it is advisable.

2. Users can opt for two-factor authentication, which means in addition to the password you will get a code in your phone while logging.

3. Facebook provides an option of ‘Authorised logins,’ where a user can list devices on which login code will not be needed.

4. It is advisable to not use facebook password for log in other applications.

5. Get the option ‘On’ about unrecognised logins.

All the above-listed methods may help to protect the account at a certain specific level, big data breaches are beyond the control of a common user, which means social media platforms need a more robust mechanism with each breach noticed.