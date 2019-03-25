CloudSEK: The start-up that keeps cyber threats at bay

CloudSEK founder Rahul Sasi (L) and CEO Sourabh Issar

CloudSEK, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered digital risk management enterprise, is on a roll. Founded in 2015 by cybersecurity expert Rahul Sasi, this startup has developed a niche product to scan and monitor the dark web, deep web and surface web threats. Recently, CloudSEK announced that it has raised further funding from IDFC-Parampara; the company had raised $2.5 million in pre-Series A funding. CloudSEK will leverage the funds to develop its product Xvigil. It will also use the funds to expand its footprints in India and South East Asia.

“It provides actionable intelligence leveraging AI/Machine Learning (ML)-based deep technology and domain expertise, that helps protect the digital assets of any enterprise, including the infrastructure,” says Jatin Desai, general partner, IDFC-Parampara Fund. “This fits with IDFC-Parampara’s fund theme of technology IP/innovation based investments.”

CloudSEK offers a cybersecurity platform powered by ML and promises to build a risk-free digital security ecosystem.

X-Vigil, CloudSEK’s SaaS-based flagship product is an outcome of four years of diligent research and development efforts. CloudSEK’s has its headquarters in Singapore and an operational centre in Bengaluru.

First, a brief note on the founder. Rahul Sasi has been in the cybersecurity space ever since he was in college. He was a contributing member to various cybersecurity forums and open source projects. In his last year of engineering, he got a six-month internship opportunity with iSight Partners, a cybersecurity startup. Unfortunately, college rules did not allow him to take it up, and he had to quit college to join iSight. There , he was the first technical researcher for its office in India. In 2015, iSight got acquired by FireEye. That’s when he decided to bring together the emerging disciplines of machine and cybersecurity and founded CloudSEK.

Today, CloudSEK has investors such as Exfinity Ventures, former Infosys board member V Balakrishnan, StartupXseed Ventures (which recently exited its cybersecurity investment, ShieldSquare), ME Meeran Trust on board. After establishing itself as a cybersecurity solution in the financial, e-commerce and transportation sector, CloudSEK now plans to target the pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and retail industry. Axis Bank, Federal Bank, NPCI, OLAM, L&T, Go-Jek, HDFC Bank, Bank Bazaar are in CloudSEK’s client list.

CloudSEK’s founder Sasi and CEO Sourabh Issar believe that with the increasing awareness about cybersecurity, they are seeing urgency in demand, which has translated into the company doubling its revenues in the last four months. “This vote of confidence from IDFC-Parampara is a welcome validation of this momentum and acceleration that we have been witnessing,” said Issar.