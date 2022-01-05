CES 2022: Intel has an exciting update about its upcoming Arc GPUs; Details inside

Intel is largely known for its CPUs, with most of the world’s best performing laptops having been powered by Intel for a really long time now.

Intel Arc GPUs: Gamers are highly anticipating Intel’s Arc GPUs, and during CES 2022, good news has come for them. The chipmaker has announced that the first-generation Alchemist GPUs by Intel have already started shipping to OEM customers to be used in laptop as well as desktop systems. Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, Dell, Haier, Clevo, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, NEC and MSI are some of the brands that will be using these GPUs soon.

The move is a big one for Intel since this marks a big move on the part of Intel in the graphics world with its new Xe graphics architecture. Intel is largely known for its CPU, with most of the world’s best performing laptops having been powered by Intel for a really long time now. The Arc GPUs can, according to Intel, support high-level gaming as well as creative features. It can be said that Arc is Intel’s best weapon so far to adequately compete with Nvidia and AMD’s GPUs for laptops as well as desktops.

On the other hand, while Intel has announced that shipping for its GPUs has begun, there is still no timeline as to when the first computers equipped with Arc would be released and made available to a very excited user base, whether it is for users to buy and integrate with their own gaming rigs or be it as part of pre-built OEM desktops and laptops. Moreover, nothing has been made official yet about details like how many different models would be released for Alchemist GPUS or the actual specs of the graphic cards or their price.

It has also been announced by Intel at the CES 2022 that Intel Evo-branded laptops having the new 12th Gen H-series chips would require discrete Arc GPUs, which means that at least the mobile versions of the graphics system might make its way out into the world over the next few months.