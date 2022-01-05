CES 2022: Asus’ ROG Flow Z13 is a bonkers Windows tablet that you can hook to an RTX 3080

Essentially a high-end gaming laptop crammed into a tablet, the ROG Flow Z13 also comes with PCIe 4.0 storage and DDR5 RAM.

Asus has announced a new Windows-based gaming tablet that could go toe-to-toe with Apple’s iPad Pro — quite possibly the most powerful gaming tablet available at present. Apart from competing with the iPad Pro on power, the Asus tablet could also exceed it in terms of accessory and game compatibility.

The ROG Flow Z13 has a 13.4-inch display and comes with a kickstand. The Taiwanese electronics major will offer configurations with Intel’s Core i9-12900H 45W processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti with 40W of graphics power — an incredible feat in a 12mm tablet. Essentially a high-end gaming laptop crammed into a tablet, the ROG Flow Z13 also comes with PCIe 4.0 storage and DDR5 RAM.

While the Z13 is an original product, it builds on some of the top features from the Flow X13, Asus’ 2-in-1 laptop — the ability to connect to an external GPU enclosure via a proprietary port. You can hook it up to an RTX 3080 or AMD’s Radeon RX 6850M XT.

The ROG Flow Z13 can be configured with a 1080p IPS touchscreen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 100% sRGB coverage with 500 nits of brightness. A 4K IPS touchscreen with a refresh rate of 60Hz, covering 85% of the DCI-P3 colour space and with peak brightness of 450 nits, will also be available. Both screen types will have a 16:10 aspect ratio and all configurations will come with a detachable keyboard.

The Z13 has a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 1.4 for video output and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. A third USB-C port, capable of handling video and PD charging, has also been provided, The Verge reported. There is also an eGPU port, a USB-A 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one UHS-II class microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 will be available for purchase in the first or second quarter of 2022.