CCI imposes Rs 1,338 crore penalty on Google for anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday imposed a provisional penalty of Rs 1,338 crore on technology giant Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple categories related to Android mobile device ecosystem in the country.

In its detailed investigation, the competition watchdog noted that Google abused its dominance in the licensing of operating system for smart mobile devices, app store market for Android smart mobile, general web search services, non-operating system specific mobile web browsers, and online video hosting platforms in the country.

Also Read: CCI slaps penalties totalling Rs 392 crore on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, OYO

Along with slapping the fine, CCI has also directed the US-based technology company to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. “In relation to computation of penalty, the Commission noted that there were glaring inconsistencies and wide disclaimers in presenting various revenue data points by Google,” CCI sais, adding that it gave the company 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents so that it can arrive at the actual penalty.

According to CCI, Google manages the Android operating system as well as other licenses which gives it advantage over its competitors to pre-install most prominent search entry points such as search apps, widget and chrome browser on Android devices. Further, Google also secured significant competitive edge over its competitors, in relation to its another revenue earning app such as. YouTube in the Android devices.

“The competitors of these services could never avail the same level of market access which Google secured and embedded for itself through MADA.(Mobile Application Distribution Agreement) Network effects, coupled with status quo bias, create significant entry barriers for competitors of Google to enter or operate in the concerned markets,” CCI said in its order. A Mobile Application Distribution Agreement is entered between Google and handset makers to use Google apps in the phone. The agreement assures that the most prominent search entry points i.e., search app, widget and chrome browser are pre-installed on Android devices.

Also Read: SC go ahead to CCI for probe into WhatsApp privacy policy

In order to derail Google from abusing its dominant position, the commission ordered that the original equipment makers shall not be restrained from choosing from amongst Google’s proprietary applications to be pre-installed and should not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications. It further said that the licensing of google apps including Play Store should not come with a clause of mandatorily pre-installing the apps in phones.

Among other key things, the competition watchdog said that Google shall not deny access to its Play Services APIs to handset makers or developers to disadvantage its existing or potential competitors, and it should not provide any monetary incentive to original equipment makers for any exclusivity of its services.

Lately, the competition regulator has been investigating Google’s dominant position in other areas such as dominance in news aggregation and unfair revenue sharing with the news creators.