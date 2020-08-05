Apple’s longtime marketing boss Phil Schiller steps down, will continue to serve as an “Apple Fellow”

Schiller has been with Apple since 1987 (Image: Apple)

Apple announced on August 4 that longtime marketing head Phil Schiller is stepping down from his position and will be replaced by one of his deputies Greg (Joz) Joswia as the vice president of worldwide marketing. However, the move is not an end of Schiller’s current tenure at Apple as he will continue to serve as an “Apple Fellow” also managing Cupertino’s App Store and events for businesses. Schiller has been with Apple since 1987 while Joswiak has been an Apple employee for more than 20 years.

Schiller is one of Apple’s most prominent executives and regularly appears at keynote addresses of the organization announcing new products. He is also leading a committee inside the App Store division that determines whether to bring applications into the store or not. It was Schiller who had denied the allegations of favorable behavior shown by the company to some app developers by reducing its share of cut from the earning made through subscriptions.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke highly of Schiller’s contribution towards making Apple a global giant. “Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple,” said Tim Cook.

“It has been a dream come true for me to work at Apple, on so many products I love, with all of these great friends – Steve, Tim, and so many more. I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me. I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.” Schiller said in a statement.

Apple had a mixed last week with Tim Cook, the CEO facing serious questions about the magnitude of the company and the alleged unfairness it has shown to app developers on the basis of an email exchange between Apple exec Eddy Cue and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

While the coronavirus pandemic induced supply chain disruptions have hit the next launches and the iPhone 12 has been confirmed to be delayed by the company, the pandemic could not stop strong revenue generation by the company. The Steve Jobs-founded company registered an increase of 11 per cent in gross revenue on a year-on-year basis to $59.7 billion in the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21. A major chunk of those revenues has been achieved on the back of strong global sales of iPad, iPhones, and Macbook as the world is working from remote locations.