India’s headline inflation number surpassed RBI’s 4% target in June, but a closer read of the underlying data leaves economists split on whether this marks a genuine turning point or a temporary, food-and-fuel-driven spike.

Data released by the National Statistics Office on July 13 showed Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 4.38% year-on-year in June, up from 3.93% in May and above the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s own consensus estimate of around 4.3%. It is the first breach of the RBI’s 4% medium-term target in 17 months. Food inflation climbed to 5.32%, with rural inflation at 4.74% running ahead of urban inflation at 3.92%.

Provisional government data showed wholesale inflation accelerating to 9.87% in June from 9.68% in May under the new 2022-23 base series, the highest print since the series began, industry body PHDCCI said.

June Inflation: Food and fuel, not demand, behind the jump

HSBC said the June CPI print, higher than both Bloomberg’s and its own 4.2% estimate, was led by a stronger-than-anticipated rise in food prices, with cereals, milk, eggs, meat, fish and edible oils all firming. Energy inflation climbed 2.2% month-on-month, reflecting the delayed pass-through of May’s fuel price revision alongside higher kerosene, firewood, coal and biogas prices, the bank said.

HSBC’s own numbers point to a narrower problem than the headline suggests. Stripping out gold and silver, headline inflation was about 70 basis points lower at 3.6%. Core inflation, adjusted for precious metals, stood at just 2.5%. “Inflation hasn’t become broad-based as yet. Our diffusion index indicates that roughly 70% of items in the CPI basket are still rising at less than 4% y-o-y. Non-food goods inflation (at 5.7% y-o-y) is running much higher than services inflation (at 2.3% y-o-y),” HSBC stated.

According to Anand Rathi Research, June’s acceleration was driven primarily by food and fuel, while core inflation stayed broadly stable, “suggesting that underlying demand-side price pressures continue to be contained”. “While headline inflation has moved above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target, it remains comfortably within the central bank’s 2% to 6% tolerance band,” the brokerage noted. It added that it expects the Monetary Policy Committee to stay watchful and data-dependent rather than react to a single print.

Wholesale Prices: Series high but core eases

The wholesale numbers show a similar pattern. According to PHDCCI, fuel and power inflation surged to 27.41% in June, followed by manufactured products at 7.48% and primary articles at 7%, driven largely by mineral oils, crude petroleum, natural gas, chemicals and basic metals. PHDCCI President Rajeev Juneja warned that persistent wholesale price increases in upstream industries could pass through to consumer prices with a lag “unless offset by productivity gains or lower input costs”.

Bank of Baroda economist Sonal Badhan put the WPI print at 9.9%, also a series high, with wholesale food inflation jumping to 6.1% from a 1.6% contraction a year earlier — a broad-based rise across grains, vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs, meat and fish. Mineral oil inflation ran at 46.5% and crude petroleum and natural gas at 34.8%. But Badhan also noted that core WPI, manufactured products excluding food and fuel, eased slightly to 7.5% from 7.8% in May, even as it stayed well above year-ago levels.

Principal Economist at ICRA, Rahul Agrawal, described the fuel and power print as unexpectedly strong. “Food inflation surged to an 18-month high of 6.1% in June 2026, pushing up the headline print by as much as 43 bps relative to May 2026, which was partly offset by the non-food components of the WPI. Core WPI expectedly eased to 7.5% in June 2026 from 7.7% in the previous month, amid some sequential softening in commodity prices,” he said.

Inflation risks flagged but not all one-directional

Several economists flagged risks that could push prices higher in the coming months. Bank of Baroda pointed to renewed US-Iran tensions, a potential 20% security tax on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and a roughly 19% rise in crude oil prices since end-June, with Brent trading above $85 a barrel. Chief Economist at CareEdge Ratings, Rajani Sinha, said heatwaves and a delayed monsoon are pressuring food prices, and that flare-ups following the mid-June US-Iran memorandum of understanding have renewed volatility in Brent crude.

But the same forecasters also flagged near-term relief. According to ICRA, WPI inflation will fall to around 9% in July, down from June’s 9.9%. HSBC said the reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices in July should ease pressure on restaurant and accommodation services, a category that had been running at 6.9% in June.

ICRA’s Sinha struck a more reassuring note on the monsoon risk, saying India is “relatively better positioned” than in previous El Niño episodes given higher reservoir levels and comfortable foodgrain buffer stocks. She added that not all El Niño years have produced sharp food inflation.

However, the forecast by IDFC First Bank keeps the FY27 CPI inflation print around 4.9%, though they do see it slipping down if crude oil prices maintain a stable trajectory despite geopolitical tensions. “The FY27 Indian Crude Basket price estimate is $75-80 per barrel, anticipating that the recent escalation in West Asia tension is resolved and quicker restoration of crude oil supplies,” they added.

Inflation worries: Common thread

Across the assessments, one pattern holds i.e. June’s surprise was concentrated in food and fuel, categories exposed to weather and geopolitical shocks. While core, demand-driven inflation held steady or eased in both retail and wholesale readings.

HSBC’s diffusion index showed most items in the CPI basket still rising below 4% annually and Bank of Baroda and ICRA both recorded a slight easing in core WPI even as the headline print hit a series high.

That distinction has shaped how economists are reading the numbers. Anand Rathi is expecting the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to stay watchful and data-dependent rather than react to a single print, since the acceleration has not shown up in demand-side prices. IDFC First Bank reiterated that “both RBI and our inflation estimates remain below the upper limit of the inflation-targeting band, reinforcing the expectation of a pause in FY27.”

CareEdge’s Sinha struck a similar note on food prices specifically, saying India is better positioned to absorb weather-related shocks than in past El Niño years. However, the eventual outcome will remain hinged on the monsoon’s spread and the government’s supply-side response.