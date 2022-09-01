Apple September 7 iPhone 14 Far Out launch event: Purple iPhone, Apple Watch Pro, Airpods Pro and everything else to expect

Apple’s big event is only a week away and the rumours aren’t dying down. The Cupertino-giant will hold its “Far out” event on September 7 and is expected to make some major announcements from its stage including new iPhones, new Apple watches and refreshed Airpods Pro.

Apple will hold an in-person event most likely at the Steve Jobs Theater at company’s Cupertino campus. The event will start at 10:30 pm India time and will also be streamed online on Apple website, Apple TV app, and YouTube.

You can expect several new iPhones of various sizes and colours. There may also be a purple iPhone model this year which is something to look forward to. The iPhone 14 series are said to come with improved cameras, larger sensor, faster charging, and satellite connectivity. The phones could ditch the notch and instead go with camera cutout this year for face IDs and the camera.

Apple is said to launch three new Apple watches at the event. All these smartwatches are expected to get new processor. The Airpods Pro 1 that were launched almost three years ago could also see an upgrade this year with the rumoured Airpods Pro 2. You can expect better noise cancellation, better battery life and more from the new Airpods this year. Apple will launch several new products this year. Here are the major highlights expected from the event.

iPhone 14 Pro series: The iPhone 14 lineup will likely be the showstopper this year. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models under its new series including the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 is likely to come with a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple could ditch the iPhone Mini this year.

The new iPhone 14 series could drop the notch and instead go with a hole-punch selfie camera and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID. There are also talks that Apple could add an always-on mode for the display to the Pro variants this year making them the first ever iPhones to get this feature. The cameras are expected to get a bump with the Pro models rumoured to come with a 48MP sensor. All the four iPhone 14 models are said to come with an autofocus-enabled selfie camera.

The Pro 14 are rumoured to come with a faster A16 Bionic chip and start with 256GB storage variant. There are also speculations that Apple could charge up to USD100 more for the Pro and Pro Max models. Apart from the purple colour shade for the new iPhones, other leaks have hinted at Silver, Graphite, Gold and Blue colour options for the phone.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumours: Apple is said to launch three new smartwatches this year but all eyes could be on its rugged variant that has been making headlines for its rumoured design and build. This new variant which is being dubbed as the Apple Watch Pro or Apple Watch Explorer Edition is said to come with a big 47mm case size, a bigger battery and a durable shatterproof flat display. This watch is said to be targeted at those who are involved in extreme sports activities.

Apple this year may also debut a temperature sensor in Apple Watch Series 8 that is said to detect fevers. Several other health tracking features like sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, glucose monitoring and likewise more are also expected in the new Apple watches.

Apple Airpods Pro 2: Apple’s new wireless earbuds- referred as Airpods Pro 2- are also said to debut at the event. They are expected to come with a refreshed design and improved noise-cancelling technology. The new airpods, if launched, comes almost after three years of the launch of original Airpods Pro that came in 2019.