Apple just put iPhone 6 under ‘vintage’ product list

Apple updated its list of vintage products on Friday. Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were added to the list of Apple’s vintage list.

iPhone 6 – launched in September 2014 – is regarded as one of the most popular iPhones. Apple’s iPhone 6 brought a major redesign to its predecessors, iPhone 5s and iPhone 5. It was released alongside the iPhone 6 Plus – the iPhone 6 series set a camera standard for the iPhones. It was the first device to feature a redesign as well as NFC and Apple Pay.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said during the launch, “iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the biggest advancements in iPhone history.”

Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were introduced in three variants – 16 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. Both iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus started at $649 and US$749, respectively. The colour options for both the iPhones remained the same – gold, silver and space gray.

While the iPhone 6 sported a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the Plus variant came with a 5.5-inch Retina Full HD display.

Interestingly, the iPhone 6 Plus was considered “vintage” earlier than its smaller variant. Later in 2016, after the launch of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 6 series were discontinued, however – it remained to sell in select stores at a comparatively lower price.

iPhone 6 was launched with iOS 8 out of the box and got software updates till iOS12 – the phone was sidelined as it did not get iOS 13 update.

iPhone 6 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1.2MP selfie camera and a single 8MP camera on the rear. Under the hood, the phone packs a 64-bit A8 chip with 1GB of RAM.