Apple iPhone X now has solar charger, and most importantly Tesla written on it

Apple iPhone X was a revolutionary step towards next-gen smartphones. The facial recognition, bezel-less screens were in a first concept introduced by Apple.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 9:20 PM
iPhone X Tesla (Screengrab).

Apple iPhone X was a revolutionary step towards next-gen smartphones. The facial recognition, bezel-less screens were in a first concept introduced by Apple. The Cupertino-based company priced the smartphone at Rs 89,000 in India. However, a Russian accessory maker has gone a step further and has started selling a solar-powered version of the iPhone X. Caviar, an accessory maker is selling a solar-powered version of the iPhone X for $4,500 (Rs 306652.52 in India). According to a report by Verge quoting Apple Insider, the company is branding the phone the iPhone X ‘Tesla’.

However, since the Russian accessory maker does not manufacture iPhones nor Teslas, the iPhone X Tesla’s functions are not built directly into the device. Instead, iPhone X ‘Tesla’ is originally a thick phone case which fits directly onto the smartphone. What is interesting about the phone cover is that comes with a solar panel on the back that powers the smartphone battery for additional juice. Caviar claims the case has IP67 water and dust resistance.

The first set of iPhone X Tesla made by the caviar has the engraving, ‘Made on Earth by Humans,’ and is dedicated to when Tesla CEO Elon Musk had sent a Tesla Roadster into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket earlier in February. Each unit is also getting its own production number, and Caviar says it’s only making 999 units.

For $4,555, customers can get the iPhone X Tesla with 64 GB of storage (the phone is included with case) and for $4,805, buyers can get the 256 GB model. Since the product will be imported from Russia, there may be additional taxes and customs duties. Caviar has also introduced a $2,500 Nokia which commemorated Putin’s meeting with the US President Donald Trump and $3,000 Apple Watch dedicated to Putin himself.

