Apple gives FaceTime calls on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and other iPhones a big upgrade; check what’s new

Apple has made changes for FaceTime video call support for its older iPhone users. With the company’s new iOS software update, users having iPhone 8 series (and later) can now make FaceTime calls at 1080p over Wi-Fi. After the introduction of iOS 14, Apple had added support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone X and models above it. However, as per the company’s website, the feature has been made available for iPhone 8 as well. So far, FaceTime calls on iPhone models launched prior to iPhone X had been limited to FaceTime calls at 720p over Wi-Fi.

While the company did not say anything about iPhone 8, the specification comparison page shows that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can also support 1080p FaceTime calls over Wi-Fi. This means iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 along with iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus have this feature with the iOS 14.2 update.

Apple’s iOS 14.2 was rolled out on November 5. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 series will be able to make FaceTime calls at 1080p on Wi-Fi as well as 5G. The video calls at 1080p on the other version of iPhone cannot be made just by phone data. Apart from this, the company said in iOS 14.2 “new eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of the user’s eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera.”