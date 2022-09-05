Apple Far Out event: iPhone 14 Pro to get bigger battery, always-on display feature

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro is subjected to new rumours suggesting that the phone would come with a bigger battery and an always-on display feature that will work in collaboration with iOS 16 lock screen.

These are two reports come from two different sources. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggests that iPhone 14 Pro models will come with bigger batteries this year. Alongside the company is also expected to go with inbuilt eSIM technology rather than the physical SIM cards. However, past reports have hinted that Apple could launch these variants only in select markets.

The second and another major rumour comes from MacRumours suggesting that iPhone 14 Pro could come with an Always-on display that will work in tandem with the iOS 16’s lock screen. A leaked image shows how this feature could look like in real. The background of the iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers with depth effect will be removed and will be fully darkened when the display is in its always-on mode. However, the foreground will remain dim and have colour tint and edge highlights depending on user customization. The notification animation will be similar to the normal lock screen. The notifications will show up from the bottom one at a time and will be visible for almost 10 seconds. In case the display is woken up, the notifications will animate from the bottom and follow one of the user-defined settings like the count, stack or list. The company is also said to push the privacy indicators in iPhone 14 Pro to the left of the display and bring back the full-width battery status bar on the lock screen.

In other rerports, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to come with a faster A16 Bionic chip and start with 256GB storage variant. There are also reports that Apple could charge up to USD100 more for its Pro and Pro Max models of the next-gen iPhones. Apart from the purple colour shade for the new iPhones, other shades that are expected are Silver, Graphite, Gold and Blue.