Amazon hardware event 2019: Amazon Loop, Echo Studio, Echo Earbuds, & other gadgets announced

Amazon has concluded the 2019 hardware event – The Sphere – in Seattle on Wednesday. The tech giant unveiled 13 new hardware products, including the wireless headphones Echo Buds, Echo Studio speaker which is Dolby Atmos-equipped, besides the Echo Frames glasses, which have built-in microphones so a user could speak to Alexa.

Also, it is clear to see that Amazon is banking heavily upon Alexa as most hardware products it launched relates to more functionality with its virtual assistant. the Echo Loop smart ring, Amazon Fetch pet tracker, Eero mesh Wi-Fi router, the Echo Show 8, among others.

Amazon also announced that there will be new voices for Alexa, including Samuel L. Jackson, who is known for his colourful language on screen. He will be the first celebrity to have his baritone used in Amazon’s “neural text-to-speech.”

Moreover, there are a few announcements which were more or less minor updates. For example, Amazon added an LED display to the Echo Dot smart speaker which displays time and temperature.

Amazon Echo Buds – Hands-free Headphones

This is Amazon’s debut into headphones – the Echo Buds. They feature dual armature drivers in both buds, to enable balance in sound. The will also have five hours of battery life, with up to 20 hours along with the included case. It is priced at $129.99 and goes on sale in October in the US.

Amazon has also added Bose’s smart noise isolation and they will also be compatible with the voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Echo Frames Eyeglasses – with discrete microphones

Those who were expecting a flashy Cyclops eyewear would be disappointed as the new Echo Frames appear just like regular eyeglasses. Also, they do not feature a display or a camera, however they are equipped with a discrete microphones to enable you to chat with Alexa without needing your phone. Echo Frames costs $179.99 during the invite period. It will ship later this year, said Amazon.

The Echo Flex – Smallest Echo Device By Amazon

Echo Flex, the smallest Echo device by Amazon, can be plugged directly into a power switch and contains a mic for Alexa queries. The Echo Flex can also have motion sensor and nightlight attachment if users so wish.

Echo Loop – Smart Ring

Amazon’s Echo Loop is basically a smart ring which gives you a nudge with its vibrations. Built with titanium and appears large as it features a haptic engine along with two microphones. The Echo Loop will be available for $129.99 during the invite period and its shipping begins later this year.

READ ALSO | Samsung Finance+ digital lending service launched for Galaxy customers in India

Amazon Smart Oven – Alexa-compatible

Following Alexa-powered microwave in 2018, Amazon has unveiled the Alexa Smart Oven. The microwave can also undertake convection cooking as well as air frying. Users will be able to scan barcodes on food items and Alexa will provide suggested cooking times. It costs $249.99 in a bundle with Echo Dot and is up for pre-order in the US.

Ring’s New Indoor Camera – Small And Cheap

The new Ring Indoor Cam can be powered by your wall outlet, and can also run on a battery. Not surprisingly, it product supports Alexa’s new “Home mode” which disables video recording at just a command. Those who already have installed a home security kit should know that Ring’s new retrofitting alarm kit can work with all of the current security infrastructure. The device costs $59.99 and is available to purchase now in the US.

Echo Glow – Smart Lamp for kids

Targeting kids, Echo Glow is a colorful lamp which can blink in patterns, or operate into “campfire” mode. It costs $29.99 and is up for pre-order in the US.

The All-New Eero – Mesh Wi-Fi systems

The latest in Eero’s lineup of mesh Wi-Fi systems is the “all-new Eero” which has a dual-band radio, adaptive backhaul and Alexa compatibility. Amazon claims that the product just takes 10 minutes or less to set up. It costs $99 for a single unit and $249 for a pack of three. It’s now available to buy in the US starting Thursday.

The Echo Show 8

The latest smart display by Amazon is the Echo Show 8 has an eight-inch screen and is similar to the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10. As per the Verge report, Alexa can extract contextual information from recipes, and speak out loud so users don’t need to look at the Echo Show’s screen. The Echo Show 8 is priced at $129.99 and is available for pre-order starting Thursday.

Echo Speaker – an upgrade

The latest Amazon’s Echo speaker has features such as neodymium drivers, and also has new fabric design colours. It is priced at $99, same as the last year’s model.

Amazon’s New Echo Studio – High-end Smart Speaker

The Echo Studio, the smart speaker, supports Dolby Atmos part from 3D audio. The Verge report says that the speaker can adapt as per the sound output in the room. Echo Studio will be available at $199.99, and pre-orders are available today.