Amazon Great Indian Festival sale top deals: iPhone XR for Rs 32,999, iPhone 11 at its lowest-ever price

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, which goes live on Sunday, has been the harbinger of great deals over the years. This year’s sale could be especially fruitful for the Apple iPhone aficionado, with the XR model getting a nearly Rs 15,000-price cut.
Amazon has teased several deals ahead of the sale, but the one for the iPhone XR is by far the most lucrative.
Apple launched the iPhone XR alongside the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XS in 2018. Not only was the model the most affordable to come with a notch, it also included powerful hardware. And this hardware mix makes the iPhone XR still a handy phone to buy – especially for the price tag. The iPhone XR, with a list price of Rs 47,900, will be available for Rs 32,999 during the sale. Amazon will offer extra discounts on using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards, or EMI payments. These additional discounts could knock a further Rs 1,500 off the sale price, effectively costing Rs 31,499. Another Apple product that will bring a significant discount is the iPhone 11, still a favourite for Indians. Launched in India at a list price of Rs 68, 500, the iPhone 11 will be available at its lowest-ever price. According to the Amazon product page, the iPhone 11 will be on sale for Rs 38,999, the first time that its price has dropped below Rs 40,000 since launch. Despite the iPhone 11 being two years old with two more iPhone series now taking front-row seats, at Rs 38,999, it remains a good deal for a first-time buyer of iPhones. Smartphones from other popular brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo, will also get a price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. But the iPhone 11 remains value for money and, for some, still one of Apple’s flagship products.
