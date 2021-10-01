Amazon Great Indian Festival sale top deals: iPhone XR for Rs 32,999, iPhone 11 at its lowest-ever price

The iPhone 11 will be on sale for Rs 38,999, the first time that its price has dropped below Rs 40,000 since launch. (Reuters)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, which goes live on Sunday, has been the harbinger of great deals over the years. This year’s sale could be especially fruitful for the Apple iPhone aficionado, with the XR model getting a nearly Rs 15,000-price cut.

Amazon has teased several deals ahead of the sale, but the one for the iPhone XR is by far the most lucrative.