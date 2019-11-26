Amazon and OnePlus Celebrate Five Years with Special Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

Those interested in a new OnePlus can head to Amazon India and avail these offers from OnePlus and its seller partners:

A partnership that totally transformed the Indian Smartphone market is turning five. Yes, it was five years ago, in 2014, that OnePlus made its debut in India, with the OnePlus One, the original “flagship killer.” And the Never Settling brand came to Indian consumers through the e-commerce behemoth, Amazon, laying the foundation of a relationship that has laid the foundation of OnePlus’ rise to being the number one brand in the premium phone segment in India.

To mark their fifth anniversary, Amazon and OnePlus have come out with a special series of offers on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T, giving millions of Indian users the opportunity to access the OnePlus experience – both the flagship killing one and the premium one – at a lower than usual price. If you play your cards (credit and others) right, you could end up with getting discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on these amazing devices.

Those interested in a new OnePlus can head to Amazon India and avail these offers from OnePlus and its seller partners:

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro was the device that redefined flagship displays with its fluid 6.67 inch AMOLED quad HD display that had a refresh rate of 90 Hz, way above that of the 60 Hz that you find on most other smartphones, ensuring lag free graphics and silky smooth navigation. Allied with this were a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship level processor, lots of RAM and a triple camera set up on the back with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, capable of taking fantastic photographs. The phone also had a large 4000 mAh battery with OnePlus’ trademark Warp Charge for super fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop up selfie camera. All this with OnePlus’s clean, clutter free Oxygen UI, and a beautiful curved glass display and back that would turn heads. The OnePlus 7 Pro also came with a Rs 48,999 price tag, marking the brand’s entry into the premium segment.

Well, that price tag has now been reduced significantly. The deal price of the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 39,999. And that’s not all. You can get a Rs 2000 instant discount if you are using an HDFC debit or credit card or an EMI. You also get the option of purchasing the phone on unto 6 months of no-cost EMI. And well, you also have the option of exchanging your existing phone for as much as Rs 7,050.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is widely considered to be the best value for money flagship in the market today. It comes with one of the most powerful processors out there, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (which is supposed to be even faster than the 855), and has a 6.55 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with the 90 Hz refresh rate that is now becoming a OnePlus trademark. It has a frosted glass finished back and a very distinct spherical camera unit that makes it one of the most distinct devices in the market today. It also features a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 main sensor along with two other cameras at the back and a 16 megapixel front facing camera, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a large 3800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T that can get it charged in about an hour, and was the first phone in the world to come with Android 10 right out of the box. With lots of storage and RAM onboard, the OnePlus 7T is capable of handling anything and everything you throw at it. And at Rs 37,999, it was one of the best deals out there for anyone wanting top of the line performance without breaking the bank.

And it just got better with the special offers from Amazon and OnePlus. The OnePlus 7T is now available at Rs 34,999. You can get Rs 1500 instant discount as well if you use an HDFC credit or debit card or EMI transaction. What’s more, you can buy the phone on 6 months no-cost EMI. And yes, the option to exchange your old phone for a new OnePlus 7T is there as well – you can get up to a further Rs 7,050 off if you choose to do so.

Mind you, these offers are not going to be there forever. They are available on Amazon India between November 25 and December 2. There was never a better time to Never Settle – those with other phones or older OnePlus devices would do well to considering unsettling those and grabbing the 7 Pro or the 7T at these fantastic new prices.