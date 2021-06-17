Valued at $570 million, Apna raises $70 million from Insight Partners, Tiger Global & others

With this investment, Apna has now raised over $90 million and is valued at $570 million, the company, founded in 2019, said.

Hiring platform Apna has raised $70 million from Insight Partners and Tiger Global in a Series B round, valuing the company at $570 million.

“Existing investors that include Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC have also participated in the round,” Apna said in a statement.

With this investment, Apna has now raised over $90 million and is valued at $570 million, the company, founded in 2019, said.

Apna will use the proceeds to strengthen its presence in existing cities and expand pan-India over the next six months. Apna plans to expand in Southeast Asia and the US in the coming year.

Commenting on the development, Nirmit Parikh, founder & CEO, Apna, said, “At Apna, we are determined to take a fresh approach towards solving employment and skilling challenges for billions. Over the last month itself Apna has facilitated more than 15 million job interviews. We are still in the early stages of solving the problem and are excited to continue on this journey with the backing of our new partners.”

Nikhil Sachdev, MD, Insight Partners, said the investment made by the company will enable Apna to continue with its steep growth trajectory, scale up their operations and improve access to opportunities for India’s workforce.