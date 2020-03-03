OYO CEO says we are not big enough to kill all competition, we are only one of the players in market

FHRAI and Treebo have been claiming OYO and MakeMyTrip (MMT) of abusing its dominant market position. (Image: oyorooms.com)

Even as OYO has become the largest hotel chain in India and South Asia, the company claimed the market opportunity in the region is large enough for OYO to have any size advantage to hurt competition. “India is such a large market that to say we have any large market share, we will be deluding ourself. I don’t believe that because there is so much to do,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India and South Asia, OYO Hotels and Homes told Financial Express Online in response to a question on allegations of OYO impacting market competition. The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and competitor Treebo have been claiming OYO and MakeMyTrip (MMT) of abusing its dominant market position to destroy competitive pricing and unfair business practices.

“If you want to find a hotel, maybe we are one of the choices you get though we want to be the preferred choice for thousands of people. Reality is there are so many players to choose from. Secondly, CCI has exonerated us on most of those (allegations). There is one specific one with the Go-MMT which is sub-judice and I shouldn’t comment on that,” said Kapoor. Against the October 2018 complaint to the Competiton Commission of India by FHRAI that OYO and Go-MMT are destroying competitive pricing by abusing their dominant positions, OYO had claimed that CCI had acknowledged the company to be not in a dominant position and also “not engaged in any predatory pricing, and are neither charging exorbitant commissions from hotels which are a part of our chain,” OYO said last October in a statement. However, the probe is on to check whether “OYO’s contractual relationship with MMT” is impacting competition as per the provisions of Section 3(4) of the Competition Act 2002. Based on a complaint by Treebo against OYO, as reported by PTI, for unfair business practices, the CCI had ordered another probe last month against the company and MMT.

Also read: Unlike China, Indian startups remain immune to economic slowdown as investment hit all-time high

Kapoor said while the company has been engaging with hotel partners through seniors leaders themselves including him going and meeting them to address their concerns and ensure better value for them ahead, such tensions in any business with partners always exist. “While you will always hear some small section of partners having a difference of opinion with us, this is fine as it happens in every business. We exist because they exist and they benefit from what we bring to the table. In any business relation where economic interests are there, some tension will always exist. This happens everywhere,” Kapoor added.

OYO had recently announced its audited FY19 results according to which the SoftBank-backed company was able to cut its losses in India from 24 per cent to 14 per cent of the revenue. The global FY18 loss was $52 million signalling an increase of 544 per cent while India loss was $50 million in FY18 and $83 million in FY19. “So the trajectory is there,” said Kapoor with respect to the company’s future profitability.