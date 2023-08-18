Not Maharashtra, Gujarat or Delhi, this state bought most goods from MSMEs via GeM

Public Procurement: Uttar Pradesh emerged to be the highest procurer of goods and services from the Government e-marketplace platform, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra, the platform shared in a post on the blogging platform X, formerly Twitter. The post read, “As GeM celebrates 7 magnificent years, let’s take a look at some of the #TopProcurers on the portal. The engagement of various State Governments on GeM has been very promising with a transaction order value of approximately ₹42,000 crore in FY 22-23, an increase of approximately 35% over the transacted value in FY 21-22. GeM has rightfully earned the confidence of many Indian states by instituting a diverse and inclusive marketplace while stimulating the growth of regional sellers. #7YearsofGeM #GeMFoundationDay #OneNationOneMarketplace”

As of July 31 this year, Uttar Pradesh has procured goods and services worth Rs 36, 578 crores so far in the past 7 years, since the inception of the GeM platform, over 83 per cent more than that of the following state Gujarat. Gujarat procured goods and services worth Rs 19,979 crore in the last 7 years. The other top procuring states and UTs were Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir. Maharashtra procurement summed up to be Rs 10,142 crores, while Madhya Pradesh stood at Rs 7,991 crores.

According to the post by the GeM platform, the transaction order value in the Financial Year 2022-23 stood at Rs 42,000 crore which was approximately 35 per cent higher than the order value in FY 21-22. The platform was launched on August 9, 2016, and has completed 7 years. According to the GeM data, the marketplace grew to 67.67 lakh sellers and service providers in the past seven years, of which more than 8.47 lakh were micro and small enterprises registered across 11,846 product categories and 301 services categories on the platform. Moreover, there were 35.61 lakh products and 2.82 lakh services available.

In FY23, GeM registered 88 per cent growth in its gross merchandise value (GMV) or order value, reaching an all-time high of Rs 2 lakh crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in FY22. The government had spent Rs 60,432 crore on procurement from MSEs under the Public Procurement Policy in FY23 — 42 per cent more than the set target of Rs 42,705 crore.

