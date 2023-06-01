scorecardresearch
Trademark Registration: Step-by-step online process to protect your brand name and logo

Trademark Registration in India: The validity of a trademark registration is 10 years and businesses should apply for renewal six months before its expiry.

Written by MSME Desk
Steps to Registration a Trademark in India: Registration Process, Fees and Validity
Trademark Registration Process in India: A trademark helps in boosting credibility of a business.

Trademark Registration Process: A trademark plays a critical role in protecting your brand name or logo from its unlawful use by other people or entities. A trademark registration gives you the right or ownership of the logo or brand name you have created and to initiate legal action against its third-party misuse. A trademark also establishes credibility for a brand and logo and also helps in promoting them. The validity of a trademark registration is 10 years and businesses should apply for renewal six months before its expiry. Here’s a quick lowdown on registering a trademark in India.

How to apply for Trademark Registration in India: 

  • Go to the ‘E-Filing of Trademarks’ portal to fill ‘New User Registration Form’ 
  • Select ‘Proprietor’ from the Type of Applicant ‘dropdown’ and click on ‘Search’ next to the ‘Enter Code’ box 
  • Enter the proprietor’s name in the ‘Search Text in Proprietor Name’ box and submit it
    • Here you would see applicants with similar names who had applied for a trademark earlier 
  • Click on ‘Add New’ to register yourself 
  • Select your Proprietor Category – single firm, partnership, joint firm, society, LLP, etc 
  • Enter details such as name, address, trade description, legal status and click on ‘Submit’ 
    • Your ‘Proprietor Code’ will be generated and you will be redirected back to the page where it asked to ‘Enter Code’ 
  • Here, your code will be auto-filled; click on ‘Process’
  • The page would ask for your ‘Digital Signature’, add your digital signature (Read here on how to create a digital signature

  • Select a user ID of up to 10 characters, password, email ID, mobile number and click on ‘Register’ 
  • You will be redirected to the login page; enter your username and password and click on ‘Login’ 
  • Click on ‘New Form Filing’ and ‘File TM-A’ on the left side of the screen 
  • Select ‘Individual/Sole Proprietor’ or other relevant option under ‘Type of Applicant’ 
  • Select ‘A Trade Marks Application’ from the list and enter your ‘Class’ of goods at the bottom of the page and click on ‘Submit’ 
    • There are around 45 types of ‘Class’ of goods and services; check beforehand which class your category of goods belong to
  • Click on ‘Edit’ under ‘Applicant’s Details’ and choose your state and district; under ‘Legal Status’ enter ‘Individual’ for individual/sole proprietorship and click on ‘Update’ 
  • Scroll down the form and select ‘Word’ to register your company name or ‘Device’ to register your logo as well under ‘Trademark’ option 
  • Enter your brand name under the ‘Trade Mark’ field 
  • Under ‘Class of Goods And/Or Service’ section, click on ‘Edit’ 
  • Enter your type of goods and/or services and click on ‘Update’ 
  • Check ‘Proposed to be used’ under ‘Statement As To Use of Mark’ 
  • Scroll down to the ‘Verification’ part of the form and click on ‘Attach Documents’ 
  • Select ‘Other Documents’ from the drop-down of ‘Document Type’ and upload your PAN and Aadhaar and logo in case you have opted for ‘Device’ registration and click on ‘Done’ 

  • Preview the details entered in the form 
  • Click on ‘Digitally Sign & Submit’ and then click on ‘Select to Sign’ and then click on ‘Click to Sign’ 
  • Enter your digital signature password and your form will be signed successfully 
  • Now click on ‘Payments’ and ‘Make Payments’ on the left side of the screen; it will show the amount for payment 
  • Click on ‘Make Payment’ at the bottom of the screen 
  • Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘Make Payment’ to pay 
  • Go to ‘Payment History’ under ‘Payments’ on the left side of the screen to view and download the payment acknowledgement and receipt 
  • To check the status of your application, go to ‘Form History’ and ‘Filling History’ on the left side of the screen 
  • Enter the date of filing the form and click on ‘Submit’ to know the status

