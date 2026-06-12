India’s space sector is poised for rapid transformation as the government calls upon established industries to scale up their participation in the country’s burgeoning space economy. The government has introduced a Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund and a Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, highlighted how the private space ecosystem has evolved from a handful of pioneering enterprises to more than 400 startups.

He mentioned the role of firms like Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, GalaxEye and many others that are now leading the charge in developing launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion systems and downstream space solutions.

Government launches Rs 1,500 crore fund support package

To support innovation and commercialisation in the sector, Dr Singh added that seed funding initiatives, incubation support, skill development programmes and an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved Space Technology curriculum are helping build a future-ready talent pool for India’s expanding space economy.

“Investment in research and innovation should be viewed as an important service to society, alongside traditional charitable contributions,” the Minister said, calling for greater philanthropic support for scientific research.

Skyroot, Agnikul, Pixxel and GalaxEye lead private space innovation

Dr Jitendra Singh cited Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, GalaxEye, Digantara and Dhruva Space as prime examples of India’s growing entrepreneurial and technological capabilities. The Minister noted that Indian firms are now developing launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion systems, Earth observation applications, space situational awareness capabilities and a range of downstream solutions—marking a significant leap from India’s earlier reliance on government-led space programmes.

The private space ecosystem’s expansion reflects the sector’s maturation, with startups demonstrating remarkable innovation and technological capability. However, Dr Singh stressed that achieving leadership in the global space economy would require enhanced funding, manufacturing strength and market access from industry stakeholders.

A lively Industry interaction

at the “IN-SPACe Industry Connect", at #Ahmedabad, diligently curated by Chairman IN-SPACe, Dr. Pawan Goenka. Some valuable and doable suggestions, some thought provoking ideas to carry home. Overwhelming enthusiasm in the room in the wake of PM… pic.twitter.com/iglT6egIuX — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 11, 2026

Historic reforms unlock entrepreneurial potential

The Minister described the decision to open India’s space sector to private participation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as a “historic shift” in the country’s approach to strategic sectors.

“The reforms marked a transformative step that unlocked the country’s entrepreneurial potential and reshaped the space ecosystem within a short period,” he said.

The government’s policy reforms were followed by the Indian Space Policy 2023, which provided strategic direction and regulatory clarity, while the liberalisation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regime helped attract investments and strengthen India’s integration into global value chains.

The establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was described by the Minister as a “major institutional reform” that has enabled and supervised non-governmental participation across the entire space value chain.

Industry leaders urged to address challenges, scale up

Dr Singh urged industry stakeholders to openly communicate the challenges they face in the evolving space ecosystem, assuring them of the government’s support. Acknowledging concerns regarding faster approvals, streamlined procedures and the need for an effective single-window mechanism, the Minister said governance should aim to “incentivise innovation rather than create unintended barriers.”

“India’s ambitions in the space sector cannot be achieved through government efforts alone,” Dr. Singh concluded. “All stakeholders must work together with ambition, confidence and commitment to establish the country as a leading force in the global space economy.”

Piyush Goyal highlights startup potential in ‘Space Sector’

On June 10 (Wednesday), Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted on X about a meeting with space sector startups alongside Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe. “Heard their perspectives on the evolving opportunities in India’s space sector and the ways to harness emerging technologies to drive innovation, competitiveness & growth,” Goyal wrote.

A very insightful meeting with space sector startups along with Mr. @GoenkaPk, Chairman of INSPACe. Heard their perspectives on the evolving opportunities in India's space sector and the ways to harness emerging technologies to drive innovation, competitiveness & growth.… pic.twitter.com/p0skRPwXn4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2026

He highlighted how the Modi Government continues to foster a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering startups to achieve remarkable milestones. “With India’s rapidly expanding space sector, there is immense potential for startups to scale new heights and play a pivotal role in the nation’s space journey,” Goyal added.

‘Aatmanirbhar Antariksh’ requires stronger partnerships

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, Dr Singh said the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Antariksh” can only be realised through stronger partnerships among government, industry, academia, investors and state governments. “The agility of startups must be complemented by the scale, financial strength and execution capabilities of established industries,” he observed.

India possesses abundant talent and entrepreneurial energy, and the policy reforms introduced in recent years have created an enabling ecosystem for innovation and enterprise. With Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel and GalaxEye at the forefront, India’s space sector is emerging as a critical pillar of the country’s technological and strategic ambitions.