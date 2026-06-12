The national capital region is getting its second international airport. Noida International Airport, located in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway, is set to begin commercial flight operations on June 15, and with that, the Delhi-NCR region will for the first time have two airports serving it simultaneously.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 and has since been running operational trials in preparation for its commercial launch. This week, it completed a full-scale aircraft turnaround drill under its Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition programme, testing everything from baggage and cargo handling to refuelling, in-flight catering and passenger boarding bridges.

Now comes the important question: Where does it fly to and how to get there?

Noida International Airport flights

When operations begin next week, Noida International Airport will connect passengers to five domestic destinations: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.

Usually, connectivity is expected to expand as airlines increase their presence at the facility.

How to reach Noida International Airport by Bus

For travellers without private transport, the airport has arranged a layered network of bus services across four state operators, covering a wide sweep of northern India.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will run services to fifteen destinations, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Meerut, Aligarh, Muradabad and several smaller towns along the Uttar Pradesh corridor.

Delhi commuters will be served by DTC electric buses, which will connect the airport directly to the three major inter-state bus terminals: Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT and New Delhi Railway Station.

Haryana Roadways will cover nine destinations in the state, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ambala, Hisar and Palwal. Uttarakhand Transport Corporation will run buses to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Haldwani.

In total, four state operators will serve over thirty destinations across the region.

Are cab services available at Noida International Airport?

Beyond buses, the airport will have authorised taxi operators and app-based cab services available for arrivals and departures. No further details on cab aggregator tie-ups have been made public yet.

What are the parking charges at Noida International Airport?

For those driving themselves, the airport has announced its parking tariffs. Private vehicles will be charged Rs 150 for the first two hours, with an additional Rs 100 for every subsequent hour. A full-day rate comes to Rs 600. Commercial vehicles are priced slightly higher: Rs 200 for the first two hours, Rs 100 per hour thereafter, and Rs 700 for a full day.

Is wheelchair assistance available at Noida International Airport?

The airport has made provisions for passengers with reduced mobility and hidden disabilities. A dedicated Special Assistance Desk and a Porter Desk are both located at the Forecourt.

Wheelchair assistance is available and can be requested through the airline at the time of booking. Passengers who have not pre-arranged this can walk up to the Special Assistance Desk and avail the service on a paid basis. Ten accessible parking bays are also available for passengers with disabilities, marked and maintained near the parking entrances.

What food and shopping options are available?

On the shopping side, travel accessories, newspapers, bottled water and snacks are available at the Domestic Departure area near the bus gate and pier. Regional sweets, chocolates and packaged snacks can be picked up further along the Domestic Departure Pier. Toys and children’s merchandise are stocked in the Domestic Arrival Hall, alongside a perfumes and cosmetics counter carrying personal care and grooming products.

The food and beverage offering spans several recognisable names. Chaayos is positioned at the Domestic Departure Bus Gate. The Pier has Chai Point, KFC and Subway. Costa, Smoor and UFM, a quick-service option, are in the Common Arrival Hall. Flying Bites operates out of the Domestic Check-in Hall.

What comes next

Apart from these, a dedicated RRTS corridor is proposed to link the airport with the broader rapid rail network. This connection, when operational, will put the airport within roughly 20 minutes of central Noida.

The airport also sits near the proposed Varanasi bullet train alignment, which could eventually give it a rail catchment area stretching deep into eastern Uttar Pradesh.

For now, though, the focus is on June 15, and on whether an airport that has been years in the making delivers on its opening week without incident.