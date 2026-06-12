The banking sector was one of the worst impacted sectors due to the Middle East war. Elara Capital, an investment bank and brokerage firm, noted that the loan growth to MSMEs has slowed across all types of lenders – PSU banks, private banks, and NBFCs as their businesses are hurting due to higher fuel costs, shipping disruptions, and weaker trade.

Elara Capital also believes that the impact remains manageable so far, but the brokerage cautioned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could create challenges.

MSME loan growth loses momentum

According to Elara Capital, the MSME loan portfolio stood at Rs 46 trillion in April 2026, up 12.8% year-on-year (YoY). Active loans rose 2.4% from a year ago to 19.2 million.

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However, growth has slowed significantly in recent months. The MSME portfolio expanded just 3.1% between December 2025 and April 2026, compared with 9.7% growth during the same period last year.

The number of active loans also declined 3.5% during the four-month period, compared with 3% growth a year earlier.

Micro enterprises face greater pressure

The slowdown has been more pronounced in the micro segment, which includes loans below Rs 2 crore.

Among industries, shipping and transport, food processing, and auto and ancillary businesses recorded the sharpest decline in activity.

The report also noted that lending activity moderated across all lender categories, with PSU banks and NBFCs witnessing softer traction.

Asset quality remains resilient

Despite concerns around the West Asia conflict, MSME asset quality has held up better than expected.

Early delinquency levels increased slightly in April compared with March. However, the rise remains broadly in line with historical trends and is not materially worse than previous years.

Elara said private banks and NBFCs have maintained relatively stable delinquency trends, while PSU banks have seen some increase in stress levels.

The report also highlighted that cash credit accounts have shown some strain, whereas term loan performance remains stable.

Government support may cushion risks

Elara believes government-backed guarantee schemes could play an important role in supporting liquidity and reducing near-term risks for MSMEs.

At the same time, the brokerage cautioned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia could create challenges through higher costs, logistics disruptions, and tighter working capital cycles.

“While recent data points do indicate manageable impact and the recent guarantee-backed schemes will likely play a pivotal role in assuaging concerns, the uncertainty persists and requires monitoring,” the report said.

Large private banks remain top picks

Against the backdrop of slowing growth and geopolitical uncertainty, Elara continues to prefer large private sector banks.

The brokerage believes these lenders offer the best risk-reward balance and can deliver steady earnings growth despite the absence of near-term catalysts.

“Juxtaposing fundamentals with valuations, we believe large private banks offer the best risk-reward,” Elara said.