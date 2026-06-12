Electrical transmission company Hitachi Energy is set to invest nearly Rs 2,000 crore in Gujarat for expanding its grid manufacturing facilities. The company’s share price jumped nearly 4% following this announcement.

Hitachi Energy: Project details

As per the company’s exchange filing, it will allocate approximately Rs 2,000 crore for the development of a new Large Power Transformer Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat aimed at strengthening its regional footprint.

The factory is scheduled for completion in FY28, and when operational, it is expected to to support applications such as high-voltage transmission, grid equipment, HVDC, power generation, AI data centres, and large-scale industrial equipment.

“The Vadodara factory is planned as a LEED-certified site, with a strong focus on energy efficiency, responsible resource use, and reduced environmental impact,” Hitachi said in its press release.

The factory will be fully digital and will integrate smart manufacturing technologies and end-to-end digital connectivity. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jon opportunities, the company said.

“Hitachi Energy’s new factory is expected to assist in meeting India’s demand for reliable, efficient, and high-quality power

equipment while supporting a stronger and more self-reliant energy value chain,” the company said in its filing.

The company’s senior management had approved this investment proposal last month, while the official announcement was made on Friday.

Hitachi Energy: Management focus on self reliance

Commenting on the project win, Bruno Melles, CEO, Transformers Business Unit, Hitachi Energy, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing energy markets globally. This new factory will strengthen our ability to serve customers locally while contributing to the nation’s self-reliance and infrastructure development.”

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Hitachi Energy share price

The company’s share price was up nearly 2% in the intraday trade. Over the past one month Hitachi Energy’s stock has delivered a return of around 5% on NSE, while over the past six months it has climbed up by a whooping 74%. So far this year its share price has increased by 84%.

About Hitachi Energy

The company is engaged in the business of electrical transmission, distribution, and grid automation. Its product portfolio includes high-voltage equipment, grid automation, transformers and machines used to transition to renewable energy.