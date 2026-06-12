Big relief for passengers travelling between Karnataka and Rajasthan! To ease the heavy passenger rush and meet high demand on this busy route, South Western Railway has extended the Mysuru–Madar Junction special train service.

The train from Mysuru to Madar will now also run on 20 and 27 June, and the train in the return direction will run on 22 and 29 June, helping passengers travel during peak demand days.

You can check out the full route and schedule of these services below.

Special Train: Details and Schedule

The special service has been extended for two additional trips due to increased travel demand. The special train from Mysuru to Madar (Train No. 06281) will run on 20 and 27 June 2026 (Saturdays)

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Madar Junction to Mysuru (Train No. 06282) will run on 22 and 29 June 2026, which fall on Mondays.

Key Stops Along the Route

The Mysuru–Madar Junction Express Special will pass through the following major stations: Mysore Jn, Hole Narsipur, Hassan, Arsikere Jn, Birur Jn, Chikjajur Jn, Chitradurga, Rayadurga, Ballari Cantt. Halt, Hosapete Junction, Koppal, Gadag Jn, SSS Hubballi Jn, Dharwar, Londa Jn, Belagavi, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Kudachi, Miraj Jn, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune Jn, Lonavala, Kalyan Jn, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh Jn, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer Jn, and finally Madar Jn.

Better connectivity & Ticket availability for passengers

This special service is expected to provide relief to passengers who are unable to get confirmed tickets in regular trains. It aims to improve connectivity and make ticket availability easier during peak travel days.

With the extension of the service, passengers now have more options to travel conveniently between Karnataka and Rajasthan. The additional trips are expected to make summer travel smoother and more comfortable for many passengers.