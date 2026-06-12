Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced price increases across its portfolio. In an exchange filing, the company said that it will increase the price of both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV) by up to 1.5%. The new prices will be effective from July 1, 2026.

The Tata Group company said that the extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants to ensure maintaining the overall value proposition of each offering.

Why is Tata Motors increasing price?

Tata Motors PV said that the price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. Earlier this ​year, rival automaker Maruti ‌Suzuki also announced raising vehicle prices by up ‌to Rs 30,000 ​rupees ​from June, ​while Hyundai Motor India increased prices from June 1.

“While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment.”

Tata Motor May sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 42 percent increase in total sales at 59,790 units in May as compared to 42,040 units in the same month last year. The company’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 59,090 units as against 41,557 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 42 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of passenger vehicles in the international market totaled 700 units in May 2026, up from 483 units in May last year, a 45 percent increase. “Monthly EV sales hit a new high of 10,517, accelerating Tata Motors’ lead in India’s electric mobility space,” the company said.

Tata Motors share price

Tata Motors PV’s stock was trading 2.5 percent higher in the intra-day trade on Friday, at 02:00 PM. In the last one month, the company’s stock has jumped by about 14 percent.