Indiranagar, a posh neighbourhood in Bengaluru, is soon getting a new 11.6-kilometre elevated corridor connecting SV Road Metro Station on Old Madras Road to Silk Board Junction. The flyover project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 1,300 crore, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion between the city’s eastern and southern regions.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), the flyover will pass through key areas including Indiranagar’s 80 Feet Road, CMH Road and 100 Feet Road before extending towards Madiwala and Silk Board.

Part of traffic decongestion drive

The proposed corridor is one of the 11 elevated road projects approved by the Karnataka government earlier this year as part of a broader plan to tackle Bengaluru’s growing traffic problems. The approved projects together cover more than 75 km across the city.

B-SMILE officials say the new flyover has been designed to complement the long-delayed Ejipura flyover, which is nearing completion. Once operational, the Ejipura corridor is expected to bring additional traffic into Indiranagar, prompting the need for another infrastructure solution.

Flyover to include multiple interchanges

The proposal includes rotary flyovers at Old Madras Road and Madiwala Junction, along with curved sections near Indira Gate and the old KFC signal in Indiranagar. At Silk Board, the elevated corridor is expected to connect with existing infrastructure through a double-decker flyover integrated with the Metro line.

Project officials claim the flyover will help separate local traffic from long-distance commuters, allowing smoother movement across some of Bengaluru’s busiest roads. The DPR has set a target of completing the project within 24 months.

Residents raise concerns

However, the proposal has sparked concern among local residents and citizen groups. Many of them have called for public consultations before construction begins, arguing that the flyover could affect tree-lined roads and residential neighbourhoods in Indiranagar.

Satish Rao, a resident of Indiranagar, is worried that the work would cause inconvenience to locals. “The congestion is real but Indiranagar 80 Feet Road and CMH Road are already narrow. During construction, residents will suffer due to dust and pollution. There is also no guarantee that the work will be completed within the deadline,” he said, referring to the tardy progress on the Ejipura flyover