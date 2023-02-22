Direct Benefit Transfer: Funds transferred under MSME min’s DBT schemes jump 18% till Dec in FY23

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: Key Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes of the MSME ministry have transferred Rs 1,975.64 crore till December in the current financial year, up 18.3 per cent from Rs 1,668.99 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal. According to the FY23 annual report released by the MSME Ministry recently and the FY22 report, the highest amount of Rs 1,505.61 crore was transferred under the Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) between April-December in the current fiscal vis-a-vis Rs 1,601.92 crore transferred during April-December FY22.

Among other welfare and subsidy schemes with DBT enabled were SFURTI (Soft Interventions), which promotes cluster development in the khadi sector, transferring Rs 384.50 crore till December in the current fiscal in comparison to Rs 8.01 crore till December FY22, Coir Vikas Yojana (Rs 45.78 crore), Market Promotion and Development Assistance (MPDA) scheme for khadi institutions (Rs 29.45 crore), and International Co-operation scheme (Rs 6.87 crore) which provides financial assistance to industry associations to participate in international exhibitions abroad and organize International conferences in India for MSE exports.

Other schemes included Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (Rs 2.55 crore), and the Assistance to Training Institution (ATI) scheme (Rs 87.1 lakh) which provides financial assistance to training institutions such as NSIC, ni-msme and Tool Rooms to strengthen their infrastructure for conducting programmes for entrepreneurship and skill development.

In terms of beneficiaries, SFURTI had the highest beneficiary count of 20.8 lakh followed by the MPDA scheme for khadi institutions (86,990), PMEGP (46,808), Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (6,312), ATI scheme (1,674), Coir Vikas Yojana (775) and International Co-operation scheme (56), the FY23 annual report showed.

“All welfare and subsidy schemes of the governments have been brought under DBT with the aim of improving delivery system by re-engineering the existing process for welfare and subsidy schemes, for simpler and faster flow of funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud. A nodal point for the implementation of the DBT programmes, DBT cell have been constituted in the ministry,” the MSME ministry said in the report.

