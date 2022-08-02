scorecardresearch

18.34 lakh MSMEs established in FY21-22 employ 1.16 crore people, according to Udyam data

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The state of Haryana got the highest number of MSMEs registered during the financial year 2021-2022 followed by Punjab and Himachal Pradesh respectively.

Written by MSME Desk
Among the recently registered MSMEs, micro-enterprises are the highest in number followed by small and medium enterprises

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The state of Haryana has got the highest number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered during the financial year 2021-2022 with 66,767 MSMEs that employed 3.36 lakh jobs. According to the report in the Times of India, The Union minister of state for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma disclosed this information in the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

Of the 66,767 MSMEs registered in Haryana during the last fiscal, 66,442 are micro-enterprises, 318 are small enterprises and seven are medium enterprises. 

Punjab is next in line with 46,519 MSMEs, out of which 46,366 are micro-enterprises, 144 are small enterprises and nine are medium enterprises providing employment to 1.94 lakh people in the state. Likewise, in Himachal Pradesh, 12,460 MSMEs were established in FY21-22, out of which 12,394 are micro-enterprises, 63 are small enterprises and three are medium enterprises giving jobs to 62,069 people.

Similarly, in the union territory of Chandigarh 2,657 MSMEs were established FY21-22 employing 12,042 jobs. Of the MSMEs registered 2,648 are micro-enterprises and nine are small enterprises. 

The Union Minister stated that this information was based on the voluntary disclosure by MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal. According to the portal, 18.34 lakh MSMEs were established in FY21-22 employing 1.16 crore people. 

