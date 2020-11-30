Renewable energy capacity addition to gather pace in H2FY21

The agency has projected RE capacity addition of 7.5-8.0 GW in FY21.

While there has been a slowdown in renewable capacity addition in H1FY21 owing to Covid-19, project execution is expected to pick up from Q3FY21, with easing of supply chain challenges, ICRA has said. This is going to be led by solar power, on the back of strong policy focus and competitive tariffs. The agency has projected RE capacity addition of 7.5-8.0 GW in FY21. This is expected to rise to ~11-12 GW in FY22, given the large backlog of projects awarded by central agencies and state utilities.