  • MORE MARKET STATS

Renewable energy capacity addition to gather pace in H2FY21

By: |
November 30, 2020 4:45 AM

This is going to be led by solar power, on the back of strong policy focus and competitive tariffs.

The agency has projected RE capacity addition of 7.5-8.0 GW in FY21.

While there has been a slowdown in renewable capacity addition in H1FY21 owing to Covid-19, project execution is expected to pick up from Q3FY21, with easing of supply chain challenges, ICRA has said. This is going to be led by solar power, on the back of strong policy focus and competitive tariffs. The agency has projected RE capacity addition of 7.5-8.0 GW in FY21. This is expected to rise to ~11-12 GW in FY22, given the large backlog of projects awarded by central agencies and state utilities.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Renewable energy capacity addition to gather pace in H2FY21
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1High coal prices a dampener for gencos
2‘User industry is unnecessarily exaggerating iron ore shortage’
3Eavesdropper: Tracing consumer preferences