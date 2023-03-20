Oracle Cloud powers strong customer growth

Oracle celebrates 30 years in India this year. The Larry Ellison-founded business software maker has been through one of the industry’s biggest transformations, from developing databases to expanding into software, hardware and cloud services. Globally, it has defied growth patterns to become the world’s fastest-growing major cloud vendor with a cloud growth rate of 45%.

In India, Oracle’s cloud business has been the major driver of growth, as more and more organisations choose Oracle Cloud. Some of its customers include Tata Motors, Cognizant, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Sons . The company has doubled its customer base to 20,000 customers over the past five years. “India is taking big leaps in driving our cloud business across technology and applications. Our business is accelerating. We keep customers at the centre of everything,” says Shailender Kumar, senior vice-president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.

Also read: DoT mulls to bring in private sector to manage C-DOT

First mover advantage

According to Kumar, there is a lot of innovation happening with embedded technologies such as AI, analytics, and blockchain. “Oracle India is betting big on new, emerging sectors like e-commerce and retail, professional services, and the startup space such as edtech, fintech, healthtech. Public sector, telecom, banking, healthcare, manufacturing and the automobile industry continue to be dominant growth sectors for Oracle India,” he adds.

The enterprise software major has invested in building innovative products and services to deliver to customers. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), its flagship product, allows customers to combine their cloud services from multiple clouds to optimise cost, functionality, and performance. OCI’s multicloud services helps them modernise their databases and applications with unique capabilities, including Oracle Autonomous Database, paired with leading services from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services .

With its vast ecosystem of more than 45,000 employees and more than 600 partners, Oracle is geared up to support the digital agenda for India — across the private sector and also for governments, says Kumar.

The way forward

At the company’s recent event, Oracle Cloud Summit Mumbai, Oracle announced findings of a new multicloud study. Said Srikanth Doranadula, group vice-president, Technology & Hybrid Cloud Systems, Oracle India, “As cloud becomes one of the most critical enablers of business success, selecting one cloud provider is no longer considered the most beneficial business decision. Oracle’s multicloud approach, with OCI’s distributed cloud, is well aligned with our customers’ preferences.”

According to the study, almost every cloud journey is multicloud. In fact, 98% of enterprises surveyed in India said they are using or plan to use at least two cloud infrastructure providers, while 96% reported they are using or plan to use at least two cloud application providers. Data sovereignty and cost optimisation were top factors driving demand.

“What’s also notable is that Oracle is the only cloud provider that runs entirely on its own cloud, including infrastructure, database, and applications and we are seeing excellent results,” says Kumar. “We are able to close our books and report earnings in just 10 days. We have cut down time on our talent review cycles by 70%, around 90% of our orders are fully automated and can be completed in minutes. And look at our scale — globally we work with 430,000+ customers in 175+ countries and have a workforce of 170,000 employees.”

At the event, Oracle also announced that myTVS, an automotive aftermarket digital platform that operates manufacturing, automobile dealerships, distribution, supply-chain solutions, and sales, service and automotive components, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify operations and improve efficiency. “MyTVS is one of the first companies to implement a complete digital catalogue in India. We found a partner in Oracle, and we call it a verticalised partnership, not a technology partnership where we are able to combine supply-chain management, intelligence enablement and the last mile delivery, seamlessly into one,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.

Also read: New age firms unwilling to comply with rules at times: Shaktikanta Das

THE ROAD AHEAD

* Dominant growth sectors for Oracle India are banking, telecom, manufacturing

* The company is betting big on e-commerce, retail, professional services

* It has a focus on startups in edtech, fintech, healthtech

* Oracle’s government business has grown