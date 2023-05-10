L&T Q4FY23 profit up 10% at Rs 3,987 crore, revenue at Rs 58,335 crore; dividend announced

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted its fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 3,986.78 crore, up 10.1 per cent from Rs 3,620.69 crore in the same quarter last year. It recorded revenue from operations at Rs 58,335.15 crore, registering an increase of 10.4 per cent from Rs 52850.67 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each. For the full year, L&T achieved revenue of Rs 183,341 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023 recording a healthy on-year growth of 17 per cent, aided by strong execution of a large order book in the Infrastructure projects segment and robust momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. Also, international revenues during the year at Rs 68,787 crore constituted 38 per cent of the total revenue.

During the meeting, L&T also announced that AM Naik has decided to step down as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from September 20, 2023. The company also added, “SN Subrahmanyan, currently the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, has been re-designated as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2023.” The Board also approved the appointment of Rajnish Kumar and Jyoti Sagar as the independent directors of the company, with effect from May 10, 2023.

L&T’s order book

At the group level, L&T received orders worth Rs 230,528 crore during the financial year. These orders were received across multiple segments like public spaces, hydel & tunnels, irrigation systems, ferrous metals, oil & gas, power transmission & distribution and defence sectors. Meanwhile, international orders stood at Rs 86,523 crore during the year and comprised 38 per cent of the total order inflow. For the fourth quarter of FY23, order inflow was recorded at Rs 76,099 crore and international orders was at Rs 36,046 crore. The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 399,526 crore as on March 31, 2023, with international orders having a share of 28 per cent.